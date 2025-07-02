At their just-concluded strategic retreat in Benin City, governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) — speaking through the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) — praised the president’s reform agenda for repositioning the states as engines of economic renewal. In their communiqué, they outlined how policies initiated at the federal level are directly unlocking opportunities at the state level: better infrastructure, increased capital inflows, improved public procurement systems, and more robust digital governance frameworks.

Across Nigeria’s 36 states, a now obvious and relentless economic transformation is unfolding — driven by the bold, strategic reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. From Benin City to Birnin Kebbi, Lagos to Lafia, the signs are increasingly clear: the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just about empty political sloganeering — it is a nationwide movement that is empowering state governments to deliver real, measurable progress to their people.

This new wave of development is intentional. It results from President Tinubu’s careful adjustment of Nigeria’s economic structure. The removal of unsustainable fuel subsidies, the unification of exchange rates, and a more sensible debt profile are beginning to stabilise macroeconomic fundamentals. But more importantly, these reforms are restoring the fiscal space, rebuilding investor confidence, and enabling subnational governments to act as genuine centres of development.

At their just-concluded strategic retreat in Benin City, governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) — speaking through the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) — praised the president’s reform agenda for repositioning the states as engines of economic renewal. In their communiqué, they outlined how policies initiated at the federal level are directly unlocking opportunities at the state level: better infrastructure, increased capital inflows, improved public procurement systems, and more robust digital governance frameworks.

These are not mere policy outcomes — they are the foundations of a new kind of federalism: one built on economic coordination, local autonomy, and shared prosperity.

The Renewed Hope Agenda recognises that national development must be inclusive, decentralised, and people-focused. That is why the Tinubu administration has strengthened fiscal transfers to the states, giving governors the tools to tailor solutions to local needs — whether in agriculture, youth employment, small business support, or social protection. With the right incentives and institutional alignment, governors are now able to translate presidential vision into localised action.

And this alignment is paying off.

Across APC-led states, we are seeing a surge in investor interest, fresh public-private partnerships, and a visible commitment to competitiveness and reform. From new roads and industrial corridors to innovations in education and healthcare delivery, the message is clear: the era of passive governance is over.

Certainly, none of this progress can be maintained without security. The president’s strong stance on national security is matched by a renewed push for grassroots intelligence, better coordination, and community-based policing. The PGF has echoed this, promising to support the Federal Government’s security framework, while enhancing surveillance and staff welfare at the local level.

Importantly, the governors also emphasised the role of local government structures — those closest to the people — in delivering democratic dividends. Reforms to make local councils more responsive, transparent, and development-oriented are already underway. This aligns with the president’s view that sustainable transformation must begin at the grassroots.

It is also worth noting the political realignment underway across the country. The recent decision of Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, and Delta State governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to join the progressive fold, speaks volumes. It reflects a national consensus that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not only working — it is resonating.

The APC’s ability to manage leadership transitions, including the recent resignation of its National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, further underscores the maturity of the party and its institutional resilience.

As we move forward, the message from the Presidency is clear: these reforms, though tough, are necessary — and they are already delivering results. But to consolidate these gains, Nigerians must remain engaged, optimistic, and committed to the national vision.

The road ahead may still hold challenges, but for the first time in a long while, it is a road paved with purpose, discipline, and possibility. President Tinubu’s commitment is unwavering. The support of our governors is firm. And with the backing of Nigerians, the journey toward a more secure, equitable, and prosperous Nigeria is well underway.

Sunday Dare is Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications.

