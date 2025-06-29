When the president called to inform me of his decision to magnanimously confer on me the the National Award of Commander of the Federal Republic, CFR, on account of my much advertised role in the struggle for the validation of the June 12th election and affirmation of Chief MKO Abiola’s mandate, my first reaction was why only me and not all those unsung heroes. Those officers and men who actively participated in that struggle, risking their careers and even lives.

Although I was one of the leaders of that movement within the military, my contribution was by no means bigger than theirs. While I have been recognised and celebrated, including this National Honour by the President, they have remained anonymous.

It is therefore incumbent upon me to reveal the identity of these patriots if only to acknowledge and commend their contributions to the emergence of the current democratic dispensation. The fact that Chief Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12th election won over 80 per cent of the Armed Forces votes, clearly demonstrated the contribution of the other members of the military. I should add that this list is by no means exhaustive. There are a lot more participants who have remained unknown to me since they served under others. I apologise to all those whose names I must have missed. May God recognise and reward your sacrifice.

Top on my list is my deputy at the Armoured Corps Centre and School, Colonel MA Garba, whose commitment was so strong that he continued with the execution of our plans after some of us were arrested, detained and mercifully retired in October, 1993. He went on, as he should, to attain the enviable rank of a Major General in the army. Others are:

Lieutenant Colonel Lawal Jaafaru Isa

Lieutenant Colonel UF Ahmed

Lieutenant Colonel MS Dasuki

Lieutenant Colonel ML Gwadabe

Lieutenant Colonel. Temlong

Lieutenant Colonel Musa Shehu

Lieutenant Colonel Chris Eze

Lieutenant Colonel HM Dzarma

Lieutenant Colonel Isa Jibrin

Lieutenant ColonelJOS Oshanupin

Lieutenant Colonel A Oloruntoba (kabiesi Olugbede of Gbede kingdom)

Lieutenant Colonel Moke

Lieutenant Colonel Happy Bulus

Lieutenant Colonel Olagunsoye Oyinlola

Colonel J Okai

Colonel E Ndubueze

Lieutenant Colonel Yakubu Muazu

Lieutenant Colonel Yahaya Abubakar (current Etsu Nupe)

Major Saad Abubakar (current Sultan of Sokoto)

Major Abba Maimalari

Major Jamil Tahir

Major Buzugbe

Major LP Aprezi

Major MK Yake

Major J Dawah

Major Suleiman Wali

Major Dauda Komo

Major Lucky Torrie

Major JS Zaruwa

Major M Sumaye

Major Sani Bawa

Major Ndaliman

Major Ahmed.

Major M Bawa

Lieutenant Colonel JB Ahmadu

Captain Junaid Bindawa

Captain Lar.

I therefore accept this award with all sense of humility on behalf of all these officers and men. Obviously, it goes without saying that this award will be doubly more meaningful if the democracy we all fought for delivers the real dividends. This can happen only if leaders at all levels govern with the fear of God and in accordance with the tenets of democracy. It remains the hope and prayers of all patriots that nothing is done to derail this infant democracy.

To achieve the stability and progress of our democracy, leaders must prioritise good governance over politicking for self aggrandisement. The three co-equal branches of government must operate independently while cooperating with each other.

One enduring lesson from the conduct of the officers and men is their decision to operate above sycophancy but to hold their superior officers to account. Sadly, this does not appear to have a positive impact on our political leaders. Sycophancy everywhere has become the scourge of selfless and accountable leadership. It is the reason for the arrogance and vanity we see in our leaders at all levels. Men of straw are widely and falsely being elevated to the position of icons by self seeking sycophants. Mr President must lead in a war against sycophancy in all its forms. This must allow for no exceptions including the rapidly growing trend of naming and renaming public institutions, facilities and other infrastructure after a president or state governor while in office. The other day, the Senate President was reported to have predicted that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 election with 99.9 per cent of the votes! Even allowing for the fact that this Senate President is widely known for his humorous incitement, Mr President will do well to shun such oracles.

God bless Nigeria.

Abubakar Dangiwa Umar is a retired military officer and former governor of Kaduna State.

