Dear brothers and sisters! Today, the Islamic Ummah is witnessing a sharp escalation in hostilities, enmity, tensions, wars, attacks and destructions between Iran (The Shi’as) and Israel (The Jews). Many in the Ummah are confused on what stand to take. Some people supports Iran, therefore praying for the annihilation of Israel, and some among us supports Israel, also praying for the destruction of Iran. While many others folded their arms and became neutral. And others are praying for the destruction of all the two nations.

With all the differences of aqidah and Islam’s understanding we have had with the Shi’as Iran, sincerely speaking the right way to follow amongst all the opinions is what the Islam taught us, that to support the truth everywhere it may be. To stand up and join hands to fight oppression, injustice and oppressors. In this war, Israel was the one who provoked Iran.

If you can remember, in the Noble Qur’an and in the Islamic history, the Muslims rejoiced at the triumph of the Romans (Byzantines) over the Persians because the disbelievers of Quraish and other Arabs, who were the enemies of Muslims, were idol worshipers. So the Muslims sympathised with the Romans in their war with the Persians given the fact that the Romans were Christians, People of the Book, while the disbelievers of Quraish and other Arabs sympathised with the Persians, who were idol-worshipers like themselves, and wished for them to triumph over the Romans.

When the Persians triumphed over the Persians at first, the Muslims were saddened, then, Allah, The Exalted, revealed in the Qur’an that the Romans would defeat the Persians within a few years, and they did. Given the Companion’s firm conviction in the divine revelation and trust in the promise of their Lord, Abubakar, may Allah be pleased with him, undertook a bet with one of the disbelievers that the Romans would defeat the Persians within a few years; this took place before betting was deemed prohibited. The promise of Allah was fulfilled and the Romans defeated the Persians.

It has not been stated in the Qur’an that Allah aided the Romans to triumph over the Persians. It is only stated that the Romans were to triumph over the Persians within a few years and that Allah grants victory to whomever He wills. Allah, The Exalted, says:

“Alif Lam Mim. The Romans have been subdued. In the nearby land and after their subjugation they will soon overcome. In a few years. The command is of Allah only before and after. And on that day the believers shall rejoice. With the help of Allah, He helps whom He pleases. And He is the Mighty, the Merciful. This is the promise of Allah, Allah breaks not His promise, but most of the people know not. They know only the outer appearance of the worldly life, and they are fully unaware of the Hereafter. Have they-not pondered within themselves? Allah has not created the heavens and the earth and whatever is between them but with truth and for an appointed term. And undoubtedly, most of the people are deniers of the meeting with their Lord. And have they not traveled in the land so that they might see how was the end of those before them? They were more powerful than these, and they tilled the soil and populated it. And their Messengers brought to them bright signs. Then it was not befitting to the dignity of Allah Who would oppress them; yes they used to oppress themselves. Then the end of those who committed evil to their limit was this that they began to belie the signs of Allah and to mock at them.” [Qur’an, 30:1-10]

Respected brothers and sisters! The above Qur’anic verses of the Makkan Surah make a prediction which later proved right. The said passage teaches a political lesson to the Companions of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and his followers in the generations to come – and even today. What happened is that around 609-615 C.E. the Persian army inflicted defeat to the Romans and captured a large tract of territory in Levant, Egypt, Anatolia and adjoining areas.

The news of the defeat was obviously celebrated by the non-believers in Makkah and there was a sort of dejection in the Muslim camp. This was because the pagans used to treat the Persians, who were Zoroastrians by faith, as a natural ally and would tease the Muslims that they are the supporters of Rome or Byzantine as they were Christians. It is not that the Muslims were whole-heartedly backing the Romans, but were somewhere soft towards them because after all they were the followers of Isa the son of Maryam (Jesus Christ the son of Mary), the last Prophet before Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

It was in this background that the above verses were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). It announced that though the Romans had been defeated, the equation is soon going to change and they would gain victory.

Initially the Quraish made fun of these verses. But after several years the Romans hit back and took revenge from Sassanid Persia. The news of the rout of Persian army came just after Muslims were celebrating the victory in the Battle of Badr (2 after Hijrah, Ramadan, 17) that is 624 C.E. Allah the Almighty says:

“On that day will the believers rejoice at the victory granted by Allah.”

The prolonged Byzantine-Persian War, however, continued till 628 C.E. leading to the widespread destruction of both the empires. In 630s the Islamic army from Madinah defeated both these great powers, though a few years back the believers were sympathetic towards the Christians.

Fellow brothers and sisters! There is a message in this whole chain of events. When these verses were revealed, Muslims were said to be tilted towards the Romans notwithstanding the fact that they were no friends of Islam, but because the teachings of Prophet Muhammad were close to those of Jesus Christ. The true Christians – though their numbers may be small – used to accept this fact.

The fighting between the Romans and the Persians were taking place thousands of kilometres away from Makkah and apparently Muslims had nothing to do with it. Yet a Qur’anic revelation came to calm the believers down and, in a way, guide them. In the field of politics and choice between the two rivals they are expected to opt for lesser evil or behind those who possess even an iota of truthfulness. The Ummah should not get locked in the debate that both are enemies and thus Muslims should adopt an indifferent stand.

Be it in on the global front or choosing the political parties in a democratic society, this strategy should be adopted. Muslims should make a situational response and cannot remain aloof. Muslims shouldn’t fold their ams and becomes onlookers. For instance, today a Muslim country will have to choose between Ukraine and Russia or between Iran and Israel.

There is another lesson, especially for those who are of the view that Muslims should keep themselves away from the worldly affairs and remain confined to spiritual practices. They should understand that about 1446 years back when there was no modern mode of communication these Qur’anic verses were revealed to discuss the political developments in far off place. Not only that these strategies cannot be permanent and the Muslims are supposed to make policies as per the demand of the situation.

The problem is that many people who lack political vision fail to differentiate between the two rivals and go on to support the wrong party or wrong country (in the context of international affairs). They either lack political sense or have their own selfish interest.

Many pagans were silenced after the Battle of Badr when Muslims emerged as victorious and the news of Persian defeat reached Makkah. They were surprised as to how this prediction made so many years ago proved right.

As the Qur’an openly discusses a war between two powers of the world of that time, it teaches the believers the global politics. It does not expect Muslims to become hermit and withdraw themselves to the jungles or mountains.

Dear servants of Allah! Wallahi, today, injustice and oppression are the most heinous crimes plaguing human societies. The misuse of power in the form of money, authority, weapons, and media has led to oppression and the misplacement of rights, resulting in the suffering of innocent people. Today’s sermon explores the concept of ‘Zulm’ or oppression as defined in the Qur’an and the consequences it carries. It confirms that oppressors and wrongdoers will never succeed nor be guided and that the loss and failure of oppressors is an inevitable Divine promise and a universal law. The sermon also highlights some of the prevalent types of oppression in today’s world and emphasises the need for the oppressed to stand up against the oppressors.

The Qur’an defines ‘Zulm oppression’ as the misplacement of things by giving those who do not deserve it the rights of others and elevating those who are not qualified over the noble. This often happens by exploiting and misusing four powers – money, authority, weapons, and media. ‘Zulm (Oppression or Injustice)’ is the tool of every traitor or dictator who fears the consequence of their treachery and oppression and the means of every transgressor to conceal their transgressions.

Allah the Almighty has condemned individuals and nations that oppress and do wrong, promising they will ultimately fail and be losers. Allah the Most High states:

“The oppressors do not succeed.” [Qur’an, 12:23]

This Qur’anic verse is mentioned four times in the Qur’an and refers to instances where people unjustly take what is rightfully due to others. For example, in the story of Prophet Yusuf, he was imprisoned for a crime he did not commit, while the woman who falsely accused him lived freely in her palace. Similarly, in the story of Prophet Musa, the tyrant Pharaoh (Fir’aun) claimed to be divine and made decisions that harmed the innocent people. At the same time, Prophet Musa and his followers were persecuted and had their freedoms restricted.

Despite the temporary ability of oppressors to misplace things through oppression and tyranny, they are deprived of the blessing of success, guidance, and prosperity. This is one of the most important meanings of what Ibn Manzur mentions in his book, ‘Lisan al-Arab’ when he says:

“Success is to earn what would make you happy forever and guarantee your survival, salvation, and goodness forever.”

Pharaoh (Fir’aun) did not ultimately win except by immortalising his name at the top of the record of unjust corruptors throughout history, and only a body remained, testifying to the power of Allah in seizing the oppressors. No king or kingdom remained. In the Qur’an, Allah the Almighty says:

“So We seized him and his soldiers, casting them into the sea. See then what was the end of the wrongdoers.” [Qur’an, 28:40]

In today’s world, we witness many oppressions inflicted upon nations and individuals across various regions. These injustices, persisting over countless years, mirror a disturbing pattern. The oppressors, emulating their defeated predecessors, have replaced honourable leaders with corrupt traitors, wise and righteous minds with bribed thieves, scholars, and honest individuals with perpetrators of injustice and criminals. Truth has been distorted and swapped for falsehood, with the false narrative forcefully inserted into the ears and minds of the people. Most heinous of all, support is extended to killers while innocent women and children suffer.

These oppressors may parade their power, adorned with splendor, exuding joy and astonishment. Yet, beneath their facade, their hearts resonate with the groans and the blood of the oppressed, kindling flames of unrest. This, undeniably, is a sign of their utter failure, the truth of their tyranny, and heralds the ultimate divine judgment. It suffices to recognise that Allah does not love them, for who can love those whom Allah rejects? “Allah does not love traitors,” “Allah does not love corrupters,” and indeed, “Allah does not love oppressors.” The divine promise looms large – the oppressors and their allies are destined for destruction. Allah the Most says:

“And warn the people of a Day when the punishment will come to them, and those who did wrong will say, ‘Our Lord, delay us for a short term; we will answer Your call and follow the messengers.’” Yet, the response echoes, “Had you not sworn, before, that there would be no cessation for you?” [Qur’an, 14:44]

In conclusion, injustice and oppression are the most heinous crimes plaguing human societies. The misuse of power in the form of money, authority, weapons, and media has led to the oppression and misplacement of rights, resulting in the suffering of the innocent. The ruination and failure of oppressors is an inevitable divine promise and a universal law. The oppressed and their supporters must stand up against the oppressors and fight for their rights. Let the patient and steadfast stand up against the traitors and the oppressed be assured of Allah’s promise and that he is close to the pious.

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that the primary principle in Islam is peace. Islam emphasises on peace in communication with all Muslims and non-Muslims people in a society, and encourages its adherents to avoid war and violence.

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. Prayers, peace and mercy are upon our beloved master, Muhammad, the son of Abdullah (Peace be upon him), his family and Companions.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Dhul-Hijjah 24, 1446 AH (June 20, 2025).

