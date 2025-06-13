The European Union (EU) has announced the allocation of €500,000, approximately N900 million, to tackle the growing malnutrition crisis in North-eastern Nigeria.

According to a statement from the EU on Friday, the funding will provide emergency aid to children and mothers suffering from severe acute malnutrition in some of the country’s most vulnerable states.

The support will be implemented through the Nigeria Red Cross Society, which is set to assist about 170,000 households at risk of malnutrition across nine states: Adamawa, Benue, Borno, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

The EU noted that over 30,000 children urgently needing treatment will benefit directly from the intervention.

The programme will include community outreach, screening, and outpatient care using ready-to-use therapeutic food for uncomplicated cases, while complex cases will be referred to healthcare centres for specialised treatment in line with national health protocols.

In addition to addressing immediate malnutrition needs, the EU noted that “the Red Cross will expand its health and nutrition interventions while contributing to improving the medium-term resilience of the affected families and intensifying efforts in water, protection, sanitation and hygiene.

This latest intervention forms part of the EU’s contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) managed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Nutrition crisis in Northern Nigeria

In the North-east and North-west regions, including Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara, an estimated 5.44 million children under five are acutely malnourished.

The EU noted that of this figure, two million children are projected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition and will require lifesaving care, especially during the ongoing lean season from June to September.

“The nutrition crisis is worsening, driven by ongoing conflict and growing insecurity. This has led to prolonged displacement, a loss of livelihoods, and a significant reduction in vulnerable families’ access to essential healthcare services,” it noted.

“Compounding this situation are economic pressures and climate-related shocks such as flooding, as well as suboptimal maternal and child feeding practices.”

The urgency of the situation has prompted increasing concern from global and local organisations.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, in 2024 reported a spike in admissions of severely malnourished children in its inpatient facilities in northern Nigeria.

According to MSF, some locations have seen over a 100 per cent increase in cases compared to the previous year.

National Response and Challenges

In response to the growing crisis, the Nigerian government in 2024 established a ministerial task force to develop a comprehensive action plan targeting child malnutrition.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, stated that the plan will prioritise resource mobilisation and long-term solutions.

The task force is also expected to address the burden of malnutrition on young girls and women, who are especially vulnerable during pregnancy and lactation.

Many suffer from micronutrient deficiencies, worsening the cycle of poor health outcomes for mothers and children.

A report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) showed that Nigeria has the second highest burden of stunted children in the world, with a prevalence of 32 per cent of children under five.

Of the estimated two million children suffering from severe acute malnutrition, only 20 per cent currently receive adequate treatment. Furthermore, over six million children across the country are moderately malnourished.

EU’s Support

Through its Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid department, the EU provides support to vulnerable populations worldwide, offering aid based on need and in line with humanitarian principles.

“The European Commission has signed a €12 million humanitarian delegation agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), to support the Federation’s Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF). Funds from the DREF are mainly allocated to ‘small-scale’ disasters, those that do not give rise to a formal international appeal,” it added.

“The DREF was established in 1979 and is supported by contributions from donors. Each time a National Red Cross or Red Crescent Society needs immediate financial support to respond to a disaster, it can request funds from the DREF.”

