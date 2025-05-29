The African Development Bank stands at a crossroads, and the choice of its next president will shape the continent’s trajectory for decades. Mr Sidi Ould Tah’s proven leadership at BADEA, his strategic vision for financial reform, and his commitment to empowering Africa’s youth and women make him the best candidate to lead the AfDB. His ability to mobilise resources, foster regional integration, and execute bold yet realistic plans aligns perfectly with Africa’s urgent needs.

As the African Development Bank (AfDB) prepares to elect its new president today 29 May, during its 60th Annual Meetings in Abidjan, the continent stands at a pivotal moment. With challenges like aid cuts, tensions around global trade uncertainties, and a pressing need for economic integration, Africa requires a leader with a proven track record, bold vision, and the ability to deliver transformative change. Among the five candidates vying for the presidency, Dr Sidi Ould Tah of Mauritania emerges as the standout choice to lead the AfDB into a new era of prominence. His extensive experience, strategic foresight, and commitment to Africa’s development make him the ideal candidate to steer the bank toward realising the continent’s vast potential.

A Proven Leader with a Transformative Track Record

Mr Tah brings an unparalleled blend of experience and results to the table. As the former director general of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), he demonstrated a remarkable ability to reform institutions and drive economic growth. His tenure at BADEA was marked by a focus on economic integration and long-term development strategies aligned with the African Union’s Agenda 2063. Under his leadership, BADEA became a more effective vehicle for empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and fostering sustainable development across the continent. This experience directly translates to the AfDB’s mission of financing transformative projects that uplift African economies.

Tah’s background as Mauritania’s minister of Economic Affairs and Finance from 2008 to 2015 further showcases his ability to navigate complex economic landscapes. His academic credentials — a PhD in Economics from Nice-Sophia-Antipolis University and a Master’s from Paris VII University — equip him with the intellectual rigour needed to tackle the multifaceted challenges facing Africa’s development finance.

A Bold Vision for Africa’s Financial Future

Tah’s vision for the AfDB rests on four compelling pillars: consolidating the bank’s financial capacity, reforming Africa’s financial architecture, harnessing the continent’s demographic dividend, and promoting sustainable development. His emphasis on mobilising tenfold financial resources is particularly critical at a time when Africa’s annual development needs exceed $100 billion, while the AfDB currently lends about $10 billion annually. Tah’s strategy to tap into underutilised funding sources, such as oil-rich Middle Eastern nations and African pension funds, is a pragmatic approach to bridging this gap. His extensive connections in the Middle East, forged during his time at BADEA and the Islamic Development Bank, position him uniquely to unlock these resources, ensuring the AfDB can amplify its impact.

Mr Tah’s candidacy has garnered significant support across Africa, reflecting his credibility and appeal. Mali’s military leader, General Assimi Goïta, and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani have publicly endorsed him, signaling confidence in his ability to lead. Posts on X highlight a growing sentiment that Tah’s platform — focused on capital mobilisation, financial reform, and youth empowerment — resonates strongly with Africa’s aspirations.

Moreover, Tah’s commitment to reforming Africa’s financial architecture addresses a systemic issue: the lack of coordination among African financial institutions. He advocates for greater synergy to maximise the effectiveness of development efforts, a move that could streamline project implementation and reduce inefficiencies. His focus on reducing project timelines and attracting top talent to the AfDB further demonstrates his understanding of the need for agility and excellence in execution.

Harnessing Africa’s Youth and Resources

Africa’s youthful population is one of its greatest assets, and Tah’s vision to harness this demographic dividend is both timely and strategic. By prioritising investments in agriculture, education, and job creation, he aims to empower the continent’s youth to drive economic growth. His emphasis on adding value to Africa’s natural resources — transforming them into revenue-generating assets — aligns with the need to move away from raw commodity exports toward industrialised, high-value economies. This approach not only boosts GDP but also fosters self-reliance, a critical step toward reducing Africa’s dependence on external aid.

Tah’s focus on investing in women and children further sets him apart. He recognises that inclusive development is key to sustainable progress, and his policies aim to ensure that marginalised groups are prioritised in the AfDB’s initiatives. This holistic approach to development reflects a deep understanding of Africa’s diverse needs.

A Continental Movement with Strong Backing

Mr Tah’s candidacy has garnered significant support across Africa, reflecting his credibility and appeal. Mali’s military leader, General Assimi Goïta, and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani have publicly endorsed him, signaling confidence in his ability to lead. Posts on X highlight a growing sentiment that Tah’s platform — focused on capital mobilisation, financial reform, and youth empowerment — resonates strongly with Africa’s aspirations. His campaign has positioned him as a unifying figure capable of rallying diverse stakeholders around a shared vision.

As the continent seeks a leader to match its ambition, Tah stands out as the visionary who can deliver. Supporting his candidacy is not just about choosing a president — it’s about investing in a future where Africa’s potential is fully realised… The election today is a chance to place the AfDB in the hands of a leader with credibility, experience, and a clear path forward. Sidi Ould Tah is that leader, and Africa’s future depends on making the right choice.

In contrast, while other candidates like Senegal’s Amadou Hott, Zambia’s Samuel Maimbo, Chad’s Abbas Tolli, and South Africa’s Bajabulile Tshabalala bring valuable experience, none match Tah’s combination of continental endorsements, institutional reform expertise, and a clear, actionable plan to address Africa’s financing gap. For instance, Tshabalala’s campaign, despite South Africa’s backing, lacks the broad regional support Tah has secured, and her focus on productivity and infrastructure, while important, is less comprehensive than Tah’s multifaceted strategy.

Addressing Global Challenges with Realism

The AfDB’s next president will face a complex global landscape, including aid cuts and the fallout from US President Donald Trump’s trade policies. Tah’s pragmatic approach — grounded in realism yet bold in ambition — positions him to navigate these challenges effectively. His call for Africa to “stop buying what it already has” and believe in its own potential is a powerful rallying cry for self-reliance and intra-African trade, which currently accounts for only 15 per cent of total African trade volumes compared to over 60 per cent in the EU. By addressing coordination failures and boosting intra-African trade, Tah aims to unlock an estimated $32 billion in potential trade in Southern Africa alone.

Conclusion: A Leader for Africa’s Future

The African Development Bank stands at a crossroads, and the choice of its next president will shape the continent’s trajectory for decades. Mr Sidi Ould Tah’s proven leadership at BADEA, his strategic vision for financial reform, and his commitment to empowering Africa’s youth and women make him the best candidate to lead the AfDB. His ability to mobilise resources, foster regional integration, and execute bold yet realistic plans aligns perfectly with Africa’s urgent needs. As the continent seeks a leader to match its ambition, Tah stands out as the visionary who can deliver. Supporting his candidacy is not just about choosing a president — it’s about investing in a future where Africa’s potential is fully realised.

The election today is a chance to place the AfDB in the hands of a leader with credibility, experience, and a clear path forward. Sidi Ould Tah is that leader, and Africa’s future depends on making the right choice.

Silas Nankin writes from Abuja, Nigeria.

