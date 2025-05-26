The Ondo State Security Network (Amotekun Corps) has rescued a three-year-old boy, Ifeanyi Emmanuel, from kidnappers.
The boy was reportedly abducted on Thursday in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State and brought to Akure, the state capital, by his captors.
The child’s uncle, Chidiebere Okwuosa, who received the child on behalf of the family, said Ifeanyi went missing while his parents were away.
He said while his father was at work, his mother was attending a burial ceremony elsewhere.
|
“When we returned, we couldn’t find him. We searched the entire village with the help of a town crier and reported the case to the police, but there was no trace of Ifeanyi,” he said.
Hope was rekindled when the family saw an online report about Amotekun rescuing two children, one of whom was said to be from Anambra.
“We sent someone from Anambra to verify and, behold, it was our boy. He was all the way here in Ondo State,” Mr Okwuosa said.
He commended the professionalism and transparency of the Amotekun corps.
“Since we arrived yesterday, no one has asked us for a bribe. If it were elsewhere, they would be demanding money. We are truly grateful to the Ondo State Governor and the Amotekun commander,” he added.
Commander of the Ondo Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, who confirmed the rescue, said that the boy was nearly sold off by a syndicate operating between Anambra and Ondo States.
READ ALSO: Police kill five gunmen, arrest ‘IPOB native doctor,’ 146 others
“It was initially difficult to trace the boy’s parents, but through diligent investigation, we confirmed his identity.
“He will be handed over to his father once documentation is complete,” he said.
Mr Adeleye urged parents to remain vigilant, stressing the importance of closely monitoring their children and promptly reporting suspicious activities to the distress line.
He said although the family was overjoyed, Ifeanyi’s mother was still unwell due to the trauma of the incident.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999