The Ondo State Security Network (Amotekun Corps) has rescued a three-year-old boy, Ifeanyi Emmanuel, from kidnappers.

The boy was reportedly abducted on Thursday in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State and brought to Akure, the state capital, by his captors.

The child’s uncle, Chidiebere Okwuosa, who received the child on behalf of the family, said Ifeanyi went missing while his parents were away.

He said while his father was at work, his mother was attending a burial ceremony elsewhere.

“When we returned, we couldn’t find him. We searched the entire village with the help of a town crier and reported the case to the police, but there was no trace of Ifeanyi,” he said.

Hope was rekindled when the family saw an online report about Amotekun rescuing two children, one of whom was said to be from Anambra.

“We sent someone from Anambra to verify and, behold, it was our boy. He was all the way here in Ondo State,” Mr Okwuosa said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He commended the professionalism and transparency of the Amotekun corps.

“Since we arrived yesterday, no one has asked us for a bribe. If it were elsewhere, they would be demanding money. We are truly grateful to the Ondo State Governor and the Amotekun commander,” he added.

Commander of the Ondo Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, who confirmed the rescue, said that the boy was nearly sold off by a syndicate operating between Anambra and Ondo States.

“It was initially difficult to trace the boy’s parents, but through diligent investigation, we confirmed his identity.

“He will be handed over to his father once documentation is complete,” he said.

Mr Adeleye urged parents to remain vigilant, stressing the importance of closely monitoring their children and promptly reporting suspicious activities to the distress line.

He said although the family was overjoyed, Ifeanyi’s mother was still unwell due to the trauma of the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

