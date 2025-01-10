In the Name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful

Praise belongs to Allah alone; peace and blessing on the last Prophet, his family and his Companions.

Dear brothers and sisters! Allah the Most High says:

“And when My servants ask you, [O Muhammad], concerning Me – indeed I am near. I respond to the invocation of the supplicant when he calls upon Me. So let them respond to Me [by obedience] and believe in Me that they may be [rightly] guided.” [Qur’an, 2: 186]

And He also says:

“And your Lord says, “Call upon Me; I will respond to you.” Indeed, those who disdain My worship will enter Hell [rendered] contemptible.” [Qur’an, 40:60]

Dear brothers and sisters! There are certain times Du’a (Supplication) is more likely to be accepted by Allah Almighty as mentioned by Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). These times are as follows:

1. The Last Third of the Night

Abu Hurairah (RA) narrated that Allah’s Messenger (Peace be upon him) said:

“In the last third of every night our Rabb (Allah, Our Lord, Cherisher and Sustainer) descends to the lowermost heaven and says; “Who is calling Me, so that I may answer him? Who is asking Me so that may I grant him? Who is seeking forgiveness from Me so that I may forgive him?.”‘ [Al-Bukhari]

Amr Ibn Abasah narrated that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“The closest any worshipper can be to His Lord is during the last part of the night, so if you can be amongst those who remember Allah at that time, then do so.”

[At-Tirmidhi, An-Nasa’i and Al-Hakim]

2. Late at night

When people are sleeping and busy with worldly pleasures Allah Almighty gives the believers an opportunity, or an answer hour if they can fight sleep and invoke Allah for whatever they need.

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“There is at night an hour, no Muslim happens to be asking Allah any matter of this world or the Hereafter, except that he will be given it, and this (occurs) every night.” [Muslim]

3. Between Azan and Iqamah

Anas (RA) narrated that Allah’s Messenger (Peace be upon him) said:

“A Du’a (supplication) made between the Azan and Iqamah is not rejected.”

[Ahmad, Abu Dawud, At-Tirmidhi, Sahih Al-Jami, An-Nasai and Ibn Hibban]

4. An Hour On Friday

Narrated Abu Hurairah (RA): Allah’s Messenger (Peace be upon him) talked about Friday and said: “There is an hour on Friday and if a Muslim gets it while offering Salah (prayer) and asks something from Allah Almighty, then Allah will definitely meet his demand.” And he (The Prophet) pointed out the shortness of that particular time with his hands.” [Al-Bukhari]

Some have said that this hour is from the time the Imam enters the Mosque on Friday’s prayer until the prayer is over (ie between the two Khutbahs/Sermon), whereas others have said that it is the last hour of the day (ie after the Asr prayer until the Maghrib prayer).

5. While Drinking Zamzam Water

Jabir (RA) narrated that Allah’s Messenger (Peace be upon him) said:

“Zamzam water is for what it is drunk for.” [Ahmad and Ibn Majah]

This means that when you drink Zamzam water you may ask Allah Almighty for anything you like to gain or benefit from this water such as healing from illness…. etc.

6. While Prostrating

Abu Hurairah (RA) narrated that Allah’s Messenger (Peace be upon him) said:

“The nearest a servant can be to his Lord is when he is prostrating, so invoke (supplicate) Allah Almighty in it.” [Muslim, Abu Dawud, An-Nasa’i, Sahih al-Jami and others]

When a Muslim is in his Salah (prayer) he is facing Allah Almighty and when he prostrates he is the nearest he can be to Allah so it is best to invoke Allah at this time.

7. When Waking Up at Night

Narrated Ubadah Bin As-Samit that Allah’s Messenger (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whomever wakes up at night and says La ilaha illallahu wahdahu la sharika lahu lahul mulku, wa lahul hamdu, wa huwa ala kulli shai’in qadir. Alhamdulillahi, wa subhanallahi wa la ilaha illallahu, wallahu akbar, wa la hawla wala quwwata illa billah (Meaning: none has the right to be worshipped but Allah, He is the only one who has no partners. His is the kingdom and all the praises are for Allah, All the glories are for Allah, And none has the right to be worshipped but Allah and Allah is the most Great and there is neither might nor power except with Allah and then says, Allahummah ighfir li (O Allah! Forgive me) or invokes Allah, he will be responded to and if he makes ablution and performs Salah (prayer), his Salah (prayer) will be accepted.” [Al-Bukhari]

8. At the End of the Obligatory Salah

Narrated Abu Umamah (RA) that Allah’s Messenger (Peace be upon him) was asked, O Messenger of Allah, which supplication is heard (by Allah), he said, “the end of the night and at the end of the obligatory Salah (prayer).”

[At-Tirmidhi]

This time is after saying ‘At-tahiyat’, and before making Taslim (finishing prayer).

9. The Night Of Lailatul Qadr

This night is the greatest night of the year. This is the night which the Almighty Allah said about it:

“The night of Al-Qadar (Decree) is better than a thousand months.” [Qur’an, 97: 3]

The Night of Decree is one of the odd nights of the last ten nights of the blessed month of Ramadan. The angels descend down to the earth, and the earth is overwhelmed with peace and serenity until the break of dawn and when he doors of Paradise are opened, the worshipper is encouraged to turn to Allah to ask for his needs for this world and the Hereafter.

10. During the Rain

Narrated Sahl Ibn Sa’ad (RA) that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Two will not be rejected, Du’a (Supplication) when the Azan (call of prayer) is being called, and at the time of the rain.” [Al-Hakim, Abu Dawud and Ibn Majah]

“Seek the response to your Du’as when the armies meet, and the prayer is called, and when rain falls.” [Reported by Imam al-Shafi’i in al-Umm, and Albani in Al-Sahihah]

The time of the rain is a time of mercy from Allah Almighty so, one should take advantage of this time when Allah is having mercy on His servants.

11. At the Azan

“Seek the response to your Du’as when the armies meet, and the prayer is called, and when rain falls.” [Reported by Imam Al-Shafi’i in Al-Umm and Albani in Al-Sahihah]

In another Hadith;

“When the prayer is called, the doors of the skies are opened, and the Du’a is answered.” [Al-Tayalisi in his Musnad and Albani in Al-Sahihah]

12. The One Who Is Suffering Injustice and Opression

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said to Mua’z Ibn Jabal (RA):

“Beware of the Du’a (Supplication) of the unjustly treated people, because there is no shelter or veil between it (the supplication of the one who is suffering injustice) and Allah.” [Al-Bukhari and Muslim]

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) declared:

“Three men whose Du’a is never rejected (by Allah) are: the fasting person until he breaks his fast (in another narration, when he breaks fast), the just leader and the one who is oppressed.” [Ahmad and At-Tirmidhi]

In another Hadīth;

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) declared:

“Three Du’as are surely answered: The Du’a of the oppressed, the Du’a of the traveler, and the Du’a of the father/mother (upon their child).”

The One who is suffering injustice is heard by Allah when he invokes Allah to retain his rights from the unjust one or oppressor. Allah Almighty has sworn to help the one who is suffering from injustice sooner or later as the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said.

13. The Traveler

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Three supplications will not be rejected (by Allah), the supplication of the parent for his child, the supplication of the one who is fasting, and the supplication of the traveler.” [Al-Baihaqi and At-Tirmidhi]

During travel supplication is heard by Allah if the trip is for a good reason, but if the trip is for a bad intention or to perform illegal things (making sins) this will not apply to it.

14. The Parent’s Supplication for their Child

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Three supplications will not be rejected (by Allah), the supplication of the parent for his child, the supplication of the one who is fasting, and the supplication of the traveler.” [Al-Baihaqi and At-Tirmidhi]

15. Du’a after praising Allah and giving salat on the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) in the tashahhud at the end of salah.

Narrated Faddalah Ibn Ubaid (RA): that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“When anyone of you makes Du’a, let him start by glorifying his Lord and praising Him, then let him send blessings upon the Prophet (Peace be upon him), then let him pray for whatever he wants.” [Abu Dawud and At-Tirmidhi]

In another Hadith;

Baqiy Ibn Mukhallid (RA) narrated that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Every Du’a is not responded to until one sends blessings upon the Prophet (Peace be upon him).” [Al-Baihaqi]

In another Hadith;

Umar (RA) narrated that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“Du’a is detained between the heavens and the earth and no part of it is taken up until you send blessings upon your Prophet (Peace be upon him).” [At-Tirmidhi]

After a person has finished his tashahhud and before saying the ‘salam’, supplication at this time is one likely to be responded to.

Ibn Mas’ud narrates: I was once praying, and the Prophet (Peace be upon him), Abubakar and Umar (were all present). When I sat down (in the final tashahhud), I praised Allah, then sent salams on the Prophet, then started praying for myself. At this, the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“Ask, and you shall be given it! Ask, and you shall be given it!” [At-Tirmidhi and Mishkat Al-Masabih]

16. The Du’a of a Muslim for his absent brother or sister Muslim stemming from the heart.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“There is no believing servant who supplicates for his brother in his absence where the angels do not say, ‘the same be for you.” [Muslim]

17. Du’a on the Day of Arafah

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“The best supplication is the supplication on the day of Arafah.” [At-Tirmidhi and Malik]

The day of Arafah is the essence and pinnacle of Hajj. On this great and momentous day, millions of worshippers gather together on one plain, from every corner of the world, with only one purpose in mind – to response to the call of their Creator (Allah). During this auspicious day, Allah does not refuse the requests of His worshippers.

18. Du’a during the month of Ramadan

Ramadan is the month full of many blessings, thus the Du’a of Ramadan is a blessed and accepted one. This can be inferred from the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) saying:

“When Ramadan comes, the Doors of Mercy (another narration says Paradise) are opened, and the doors of Hell are closed, and the Shaitans are locked up.” [Al-Bukhari, Muslim and others]

Thus, it is clear that Du’a during Ramadan has a greater chance of being accepted, as the Gates of Paradise and Mercy are opened.

19. Du’a when the Armies meet

When the Muslim is facing the enemy in battle, at this critical period, the Du’a of a worshipper is accepted.

Sahl Ibn Sa’ad (RA) narrtaed the the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Two Du’as are never rejected, or rarely rejected: the Du’a during the call for prayer, and the Du’a when the two armies attack each other.” [Abu Dawud, Ibn Majah and Al-Hakim]

In another narration:

“Seek the response to your Du’as when the armies meet, and the prayer is called, and when rain falls.” [Reported by Imam al-Shafi’i in al-Umm and Albani in Al-Sahihah]

20. When Muslims gather for the purpose of invoking and remembering Allah (Zikrullah)

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“If a group of people sit together remembering Allah, the angels will circle them, mercy will shroud them, peace will descend onto them and Allah will remember them among those with Him.” [Muslim]

21. First Ten days of Dhul-Hijjah

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“There are no days during which good deeds are more beloved to Allah than during these ten days.” [Al-Bukhari and others]

22. Du’a when the heart reaches out to Allah and is ready to be totally sincere.

23. At Midnight

Abu Umamah (RA) said, the Prophet (Peace be upon him) was questioned; ‘Which Du’a is heard (by Allah)?’ He answered:

“At midnight and at the end of every obligatory prayer.” [At-Tirmidhi – Hasan]

24. Du’a of people after the death of a person

In a long Hadith, Umm Salamah (RA) narrated that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said, when Abu Salamah had just passed away, and had closed his eyes:

“Do not ask for yourselves anything but good, for the angels will say ‘Ameen’ to all that you ask for. O Allah, forgive Abu Salamah, and raise his ranks among those who are guided.”

[Muslim, Abu Dawud and Ahmad]

25. Du’a of the one fasting until he breaks his fast

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said;

“Three supplications will not be rejected (by Allah), the supplication of the parent for his child, the supplication of the one who is fasting, and the supplication of the traveler.” [Al-Baihaqi and At-Tirmidhi – Sahih]

26. Du’a of the one fasting at the time of breaking fast

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) declared:

“Three men whose Du’a is never rejected (by Allah) are: when a fasting person breaks fast (in another narration, the fasting person until he breaks his fast), the just leader and the one who is oppressed.” [Ahmad and At-Tirmidhi – Hasan]

27. Du’a of a just Leader

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) declared:

“Three men whose Du’a is never rejected (by Allah) are: the fasting person until he breaks his fast (in another narration, when he breaks fast), the just leader and the one who is oppressed.” [Ahmad and At-Tirmidhi – Hasan]

28. Du’a of a son or daughter obedient to his or her parents

“It is well known in the story narrated in Hadith of three men who were trapped by a huge stone in a cave. One of them who was kind to his parents asked Allah to remove the stone, and his Du’a was answered.” [Al-Bukhari]

29. Du’a immediately after wudu (ablution)

Umar Ibn Al-Khattab reported that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“There is not one of you that makes wudu (ablution), and does it perfectly, then says: I testify that there is no diety worthy of worship except Allah. he is Alone, having no partners. And I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and messenger’, except that the eight gates of Paradise are opened for him, and he can enter into it through whichever one he pleases.” [Muslim, Abu Dawud, Ahmad and An-Nasa’i]

30. Du’a after stoning the Jamarat at Hajj

The stoning of the small Shaitan (Jamrat Sugrah), or the middle Shaitan (Jamrat Wusta) pillars during Hajj.

“It is narrated that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) would stone the small Jamarah (one of the three pillars that is stoned in the last days of Hajj), then face the Qiblah, raise his hands, and make Du’a for a long time. He would then stone the middle Jamarah and do the same. When he stoned the large Jamarah, he would depart without making any Du’a.” [Al-Bukhari and others]

31. At the Crowing of a Rooster

Abu Hurairah (RA) narrated that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“When you hear a rooster crowing, then ask Allah for His bounties, for it has seen an angel, and when you hear a donkey braying, then seek refuge in Allah from Shaitan, for it has seen a Shaitan.”

[Al-Bukhari, Muslim, Ahmad and in Sahih al-Jami]

32. Du’a made inside the Ka’abah

The Ka’abah is a sanctuary that has no comparison in the entire world. The Du’a of one who prays inside the Hijr is considered as being made inside the ka’abah, as it is part of the house (Baitullah). [This is the semicircle to the right of the Ka’abah if you face the door, opposite to the Yemeni corner and the Black stone wall].

Usamah Ibn Zaid narrated:

“When the Prophet (Peace be upon him) entered the House (Ka’abah), he made Du’a in all of its corners.” [Muslim and others]

33. Du’a on the mount of Safa or Marwah during Umrah or Hajj

It is narrated that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) would make long Du’as at Safa and Marwah.” [Muslim and others]

34. Du’a at any of the holy sites

35. While reciting Surah Al-Fatihah

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said that Allah the Exalted had said:

“I have divided the prayer into two halves between Me and My servant, and My servant will receive what he asks for. When the servant says: Praise be to Allah, the Lord of the universe, Allah the Most High says: My servant has praised Me. And when he (the servant) says: The Most Compassionate, the Merciful, Allah the Most High says: My servant has lauded Me. When he (the servant) says: Master of the Day of Judgment, He remarks: My servant has glorified Me, and sometimes He will say: My servant entrusted (his affairs) to Me. When he (the worshipper) says: you do we worship and of you do we ask help, He (Allah) says: This is between Me and My servant, and My servant will receive what he asks for. Then, when he (the worshipper) says: Guide us to the straight path, the path of those to whom you has been Gracious — not of those who have incurred your displeasure, nor of those who have gone astray, He (Allah) says: This is for My servant, and My servant will receive what he asks for.” [Muslim]

36. Saying ‘Ameen’ during prayer

After finishing the recitation of Al-Fatihah, the saying of ‘Ameen’ in congregation. The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“When the Imam says ‘Ameen’, then recite it behind him (as well), because whoever’s Ameen coincides with the Ameen of the angels will have all of his sins forgiven.” [Al-Bukhari Muslim and others]

37. While visiting the sick, and Du’a made by the sick

Umm Salamah narrated that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“When you visit the sick, or the dead then say good, because the angels say ‘Ameen’ to whatever you say.” [Muslim]

Ali (RA) reported that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“When a Muslim visits his sick Muslim brother in the morning, seventy thousand angels make Du’a for his forgiveness till the evening. And when he visits him in the evening, seventy thousand angels make Du’a for his forgiveness till the morning, and he will be granted a garden for it in Jannah (in Paradise).” [At-Tirmidhi and Abu Dawud]

38. Du’a In Rawdah Is Never Rejected

The heart of the Prophet’s Mosque houses a very special but small area named Ar-Rawdah An-Nabawiyah, which extends from Prophet Muhammad’s tomb to his pulpit. Pilgrims attempt to visit and pray in Ar-Rawdah, for there is a Hadith that supplications and prayers uttered here are never rejected. Entrance into Ar-Rawdah is not always possible (especially during the Hajj season), as the tiny area can accommodate only a few hundred people. Ar-Rawdah has two small gateways manned by Saudi police officers. The current marble pulpit was constructed by the Ottomans. The original pulpit was much smaller than the current one, and constructed of palm tree wood, not marble. Ar-Rawdah an-Nabawiyah is considered part of Jannah (Heaven or Paradise).

It is prescribed for the one who visits the Prophet’s Mosque to pray two raka’ahs in the Rawdah or whatever he wants of nafil prayers, because it is proven that there is virtue in doing so. It was narrated from Abu Hurairah that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“The area between my house and my minbar is one of the gardens (riyad, sing. rawdah) of Paradise, and my minbar is on my cistern (hawd).” [Al-Bukhari and Muslim]

And it was narrated that Yazid Ibn Abi Ubaid said:

“I used to come with Salamah Ibn Al-Akwa and he would pray by the pillar which was by the mus-haf, i.e. in the Rawdah. I said, ‘O Abu Muslim, I see that you are keen to pray by this pillar!’ He said, ‘I saw that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) was keen to pray here.” [Al-Bukhari and Muslim]

Being keen to pray in Al-Rawdah does not justify being aggressive towards people or pushing the weak aside, or stepping over their necks.

Women who want to pray in Rawdah area can enter the Mosque through the Gates 21 – 25. Rawdah area for women is open after Fajr, Zuhr and Isha Prayers. It is open after Fajr for long time and 15 – 20 min after Zuhr prayer.

Respected brothers and sisters! Following Are The Reasons Your Du’a Is Not Answered:

Ibrahim Ibn Adham was approached by a group of people. They asked him about the Saying of Allah the Most High:

“Call upon your Lord and He will answer you.” [Surah Ghafir: 60]

They said:

“We supplicate to Allah but He does not respond to (our invocations).”

Ibrahim Ibn Adham replied:

1. You know Allah but yet you do not obey Him.

2. You recite the Qur’an but you do not act upon it.

3. You know about the Shaitan (devil) but you agree with him.

4. You claim that you love the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) but you abandon his Sunnah.

5. You claim that you love (to enter) paradise but you do not act for it.

6. You claim that you fear the hellfire but you fail to abstain from disobedience.

7. You say that death is truly (approaching) but you do not prepare for it.

8. You are preoccupied with other people’s faults but you do not analyse your own.

9. You eat the sustenance that Allah provides (you with) but you show no thanks.

10. You bury your dead ones but you do not contemplate over that.

[See Al-Khushu fi As-Salat, with Commentary and checking by Shaykh Ali Ibn Hasan, by Al-Hafiz Ibn Rajab Al-Hanbali]

Dear servants of Allah! Alhamdulillāh, 2024 has been a significant year for all of us the Nigerian Muslims, marked by strategic growth, impactful initiatives, and a united effort to tackle the pressing issues of the Ummah.

However, beyond these numbers lies the real achievement: the impact your support has helped create. The overwhelming testimonials you’ve shared with us reflect the strides being made towards our vision – empowering Muslims to create an impact.

Now looking Ahead to 2025

We are preparing even more empowering content and impactful Da’awah activities, In Shaa Allah, to continue our mission.

We are grateful to you all for standing with us, supporting, encouraging, assisting and helping us. May Allah accept all our efforts, multiply the rewards for your supports, and keep us united in His cause, ameen.

Wa Jazakumullah Khairan.

Lastly, I pray, may the Almighty Allah remove all our tears, all our worries, all our sorrows and all our pains and replace them with complete happiness, complete smiles and complete good health, ameen Ya Mujib!

All perfect praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

This Friday sermon (Jumu’ah Khutbah) was prepared for delivery today Friday, 10 Rajab, 1446 AH (January 10, 2025).

