As Tech Digest recently reported, the same technologies driving innovation and efficiency have also expanded Nigeria’s attack surface. From ransomware and data leaks to attacks on government portals, the threats are no longer abstract — they are active and escalating. Unfortunately, Nigeria’s capacity to respond remains alarmingly thin. With an estimated 8,300 cybersecurity professionals serving a population of over 220 million, the ratio is grossly inadequate: one expert for every 26,500 citizens.

Nigeria’s digital revolution is accelerating, with fintech, e-governance, and online commerce transforming the way citizens live, work, and transact. Yet, beneath this rapid progress lies a mounting threat: a cybersecurity crisis growing in scope and sophistication. Cybercriminals are exploiting systemic vulnerabilities — emptying bank accounts, stealing identities, and breaching government data — while the nation struggles with a shortage of trained cybersecurity professionals and institutional resilience.

This is not just a technological concern; it is a national security and economic imperative. As digital infrastructure becomes foundational to public service delivery and private enterprise, its exposure to cyber threats poses serious risks to governance, stability, and growth. While universities continue to produce IT graduates, few are equipped with the specialised training required to tackle the complexities of modern cyber defence. Meanwhile, Nigeria loses billions of naira annually to cyber fraud and digital sabotage, often with minimal accountability or coordinated response.

Against this backdrop, the recent partnership between the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and cybersecurity firm SecDojo to establish a national cybersecurity academy is both timely and strategic. It marks a significant shift from reactive firefighting to proactive capacity-building — a recognition that our digital growth must be matched with digital security.

This gap has immediate and long-term consequences. Without a skilled workforce, timely detection, response, and recovery from cyberattacks become nearly impossible. Digital threats — from phishing and identity theft to SIM swap fraud — are increasingly coordinated and sophisticated. Financial institutions, in particular, are prime targets due to the sensitivity and volume of data they manage, while outdated government platforms remain highly susceptible to breaches.

What distinguishes this academy is its hands-on, practice-oriented model. Unlike traditional academic programmes, it would emphasise real-world application through simulation-based learning and exposure to live threat environments. Trainees will acquire not only technical knowledge but also critical thinking and incident response skills, making them field-ready for both public and private sector roles. This experiential learning approach is crucial in a domain where split-second decisions can avert disaster.

The problem is compounded by a fragmented national cybersecurity framework. Many institutions still lack real-time monitoring capabilities or incident response plans. When attacks occur, the response is often ad hoc and constrained by limited expertise. Worse still, the country continues to experience brain drain, as top cybersecurity talents are lured abroad by better pay and career prospects, further depleting the domestic talent pool.

It is within this context that the NITDA-SecDojo partnership stands out as a forward-thinking solution. The MoU signed between both entities signifies more than intent — it signals a coordinated, strategic response to a pressing national challenge. At the heart of this initiative is the NITDA-SecDojo Cybersecurity Academy, a national training hub designed to bridge the skills gap and build a resilient cyber defense ecosystem.

Beyond training, the partnership includes curriculum development and the creation of localised educational resources. By aligning cybersecurity education with Nigeria’s digital realities, the academy aims to foster standardised, context-relevant training across academic institutions and vocational centres. Planned collaborations on research and professional exchange programmes will further promote global best practices and innovation.

Moreover, Nigeria’s broader cybersecurity landscape requires urgent reform. Legal frameworks must be modernised, inter-agency coordination improved, and enforcement mechanisms strengthened. Without these structural supports, even the most skilled professionals may find themselves operating in environments ill-equipped to leverage their expertise.

However, for the academy to deliver on its promise, several systemic challenges must be addressed. Accessibility must be prioritised — especially for youth in rural and underserved communities. Gender inclusion should also be central to the academy’s mission, expanding the diversity and depth of Nigeria’s cybersecurity workforce.

Ultimately, cybersecurity is not just about defending digital systems but empowering people. Nigeria’s youthful population and expanding digital footprint present an opportunity to transform vulnerabilities into a competitive edge. The NITDA-SecDojo Cybersecurity Academy offers a powerful starting point. What’s needed now is commitment: to scale, to sustain, and to integrate this initiative into a comprehensive national cyber strategy.

If Nigeria is to fully reap the dividends of its digital transformation, securing its digital space is non-negotiable. The time to act is now.

Shuaib S. Agaka is a tech journalist based in Kano.

