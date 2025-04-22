Eleven years on, the unresolved fate of the Chibok girls and the continued captivity of Leah Sharibu remain indelible stains on the nation’s conscience. They are not just tragic memories but damning indictments of a state that has repeatedly failed its most vulnerable… As we mark this solemn anniversary, the call for action must rise above the noise.

Monday, 14 April marked eleven agonising years since the abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, by the Boko Haram terrorist group.

What should have prompted a swift, coordinated national emergency response instead revealed deep-rooted inefficiencies, systemic neglect, and an alarming failure of governance — failures that tragically persist.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2014 abduction, both Nigerians and the international community watched in disbelief as the administration of then President Goodluck Jonathan faltered in its response. Despite offers of assistance from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, and France, the Nigerian government hesitated. The president reportedly dismissed the incident as an “internal crisis” he would manage personally. That critical delay gave Boko Haram time to disperse the girls — many of whom were forced into marriage, subjected to slavery, or worse.

More than 90 of the Chibok girls remain missing today. The #BringBackOurGirls movement captured global attention and mobilised support across continents. Yet, even the weight of international advocacy could not compel Nigerian authorities to maintain consistent, effective rescue efforts.

Four years later, another dark chapter unfolded in Dapchi, Yobe State. On 19 February, 2018, over 100 schoolgirls were abducted by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Within a month, all but one of them were returned.

Successive governments, including the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have failed to prioritise the rescue of the remaining girls or implement systemic reforms to protect schoolchildren. The statistics are staggering: since 2014, more than 1,600 children have been abducted in mass school kidnappings across Nigeria.

That one was 14-year-old Leah Sharibu, whose continued captivity seven years on is a national tragedy. Her only “crime”? Refusing to renounce her Christian faith. Leah’s ordeal underscores not just religious persecution, but the government’s failure to act decisively and with equity. Despite repeated assurances from top officials, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, Leah remains in captivity. There are no transparent updates. No credible leads. Just a haunting silence.

From Dapchi to Kankara, Jangebe to Tegina, each new incident reopens old wounds. The consequences for education are dire. Fear-driven dropouts have surged, contributing to Nigeria’s alarming out-of-school population — now the highest globally at 20.1 million.

Programmes such as the Safe Schools Initiative, once launched with optimism and global backing, have stagnated. The Chibok school itself remains in ruins — a haunting symbol of broken promises and unfulfilled obligations.

Nigeria needs bold leadership — one that declares a state of emergency on insecurity, invests in grassroots intelligence, and ensures transparency and accountability for every naira spent in the name of security… We owe it to the Chibok girls. We owe it to Leah Sharibu. We owe it to every child sitting in a classroom, daring to dream.

The continued silence of key figures — most notably Vice President Kashim Shettima, who was governor of Borno State during the Chibok abduction — has drawn sharp criticism. Meanwhile, insecurity in Nigeria has evolved into a full-scale crisis. The country now ranks sixth on the Global Terrorism Index. Terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping flourish under weak intelligence coordination, chronically underfunded security agencies, and pervasive corruption. Despite billions of naira budgeted annually for defense, Nigerians remain unsafe. Their children, even more so.

Eleven years on, the unresolved fate of the Chibok girls and the continued captivity of Leah Sharibu remain indelible stains on the nation’s conscience. They are not just tragic memories but damning indictments of a state that has repeatedly failed its most vulnerable.

As we mark this solemn anniversary, the call for action must rise above the noise. Nigeria needs bold leadership — one that declares a state of emergency on insecurity, invests in grassroots intelligence, and ensures transparency and accountability for every naira spent in the name of security.

We owe it to the Chibok girls. We owe it to Leah Sharibu. We owe it to every child sitting in a classroom, daring to dream. Nigeria must do better — or risk losing an entire generation’s faith in their nation.

Firdausi Abubakar writes from Abuja and can be reached through: fizzyabubakar@gmail.com

