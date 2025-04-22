What Traoré is selling is not a radical reimagining of governance. It is an age-old authoritarian tactic: discredit democracy, invoke national pride, and suppress dissent — all while consolidating power… Since assuming power through a 2022 coup, Traoré has suspended political parties, cracked down on the press, and muzzled civil society organisations. He claims these actions defend national sovereignty and promote a “popular, progressive revolution.”

Clad in fatigues and fluent in fiery rhetoric, Captain Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso has emerged as a poster child of a new wave of African populism. To his supporters, he is a revolutionary — bold, youthful, and principled.

To the disillusioned youth across the continent, he offers a seductive promise: progress without the inconveniences of democracy. But behind the revolutionary slogans and Sankara-inspired aesthetics lies a far less romantic reality.

Traoré’s anti-democratic posture is not a blueprint for development — it is a calculated strategy to entrench military rule under the guise of a populist revolution. Let us be clear, Africa has every right to interrogate the forms and functions of democracy on the continent.

For decades, many African states have endured dysfunctional governance, hollow elections, and endemic corruption — even under democratically elected leaders. But that frustration must not be manipulated into legitimising authoritarianism.

What Traoré is selling is not a radical reimagining of governance. It is an age-old authoritarian tactic: discredit democracy, invoke national pride, and suppress dissent — all while consolidating power.

Since assuming power through a 2022 coup, Traoré has suspended political parties, cracked down on the press, and muzzled civil society organisations. He claims these actions defend national sovereignty and promote a “popular, progressive revolution.”

But there is little “popular” about a regime that stifles dissent and sidelines citizen participation. Beneath the rhetoric, his governance follows a familiar authoritarian script: glorify the military, delegitimise the opposition, and centralise authority.

His framing of democracy as a Western construct is both lazy and intellectually dishonest. Democracy is not a Western invention — it is a universal aspiration. It is not perfect — no system is — but it provides tools for accountability, the protection of rights, and peaceful transitions of power.

Traoré’s assertion that no country has developed under democracy ignores glaring counterexamples: India, Indonesia, Botswana, Mauritius, and even South Africa — imperfect democracies that have made tangible developmental progress.

Democracy is not the enemy of progress; bad leadership is. Traoré frequently cites China and Rwanda as models of authoritarian success. But cherry-picking these exceptions while ignoring the graveyard of failed autocracies is deeply misleading.

For every China, there are countless Zimbabwes, Sudans, and Libyas — nations brought to their knees by unchecked power. Even China’s economic gains have come at great human cost: widespread censorship, suppression of dissent, and the erosion of personal freedoms — trade-offs many Africans are neither willing nor ready to accept.

In truth, Traoré’s appeal is more symbolic than substantive. His military garb, rejection of Western aid, and Pan-Africanist slogans serve a performative function — designed to project the image of a revolutionary, while masking the repressive nature of his regime.

It is political theatre, expertly staged for a generation hungry for change but jaded by the failures of democracy. And let us not be fooled by his youth or populist flair. Africa has seen this movie before.

From Mobutu in Zaire to Mengistu in Ethiopia, the continent’s post-independence history is littered with military strongmen who promised renewal but delivered repression. They all began with charismatic appeals and revolutionary fervour.

They all ended with censorship, violence, and economic ruin. Traoré’s growing popularity among young Africans — many of whom have no memory of the brutality of past military regimes — is understandable, but dangerous.

Disillusionment with democracy should fuel reform, not nostalgia for dictatorship. Africa does not need another soldier-saviour. It needs strong institutions, functional systems, and an empowered citizenry — not one infantilised by authoritarian paternalism.

If Captain Traoré is genuinely committed to African sovereignty and development, let him invest in institution-building. Let him empower an independent judiciary, uphold press freedom, invest in civic education, and be accountable to the people — not just through speeches, but through action.

Anything less is not leadership — it is manipulation. The truth is, democracy does not fail because it is un-African. It fails when it is hijacked by corrupt elites, undermined by weak institutions, and eroded by poverty and exclusion.

The solution is not to discard democracy — but to fix it, to deepen it, to make it real. That is the only sustainable path to development, dignity, and self-determination.

Umar Farouk Bala writes from Abuja. He can be reached via: umarfaroukofficial@gmail.com.

