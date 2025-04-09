Climate adaptation is not merely an environmental imperative, it is a cornerstone of national resilience and prosperity. The Renewed Hope Agenda, with its focus on inclusive growth and structural reform, is the vehicle through which this transformation can be realised and a platform to mainstream adaptation into every aspect of national development, from agriculture and infrastructure to education and health.

As the world grapples with the escalating impacts of climate change, nations are being called upon to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to slow down the impacts of climate change. 195 Parties (194 countries and the European Union) have signed up to the Paris Agreement, which stipulates emissions reduction measures that countries must implement. These reduction measures are captured in the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) document that each Party must submit to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) every five years. The latest edition is due for submission this year (2025) and is termed NDC 3.0. However, many nations have struggled to meet emissions reduction targets from the previous NDCs (2.0) for various reasons, which is a topic for another day.

It is evident that developing countries, such as Nigeria, that are not considered high greenhouse gas (GHG) emitting countries have struggled to balance the need for economic growth through industrialisation (using fossil fuels) with reducing emissions. The moderate climate change sceptics view mitigation as a problem for developed, highly industrialised nations in the global North, whilst the hardliners and conspiracy theorists think it is a ruse to prevent developing countries in the global South from industrialising. Although there is a growing acknowledgment that climate change presents a critical threat to lives, livelihoods, and national development, Nigeria tends to be more concerned with how to minimise the impact of this threat, rather than addressing its root causes i.e. mitigation. It is relatively easy to understand why, given that despite accounting for less than 1 per cent of global GHG emissions, Nigeria faces some of the devastating impacts of this phenomenon. Therefore, the clamour for climate change adaptation financing is growing ever louder and offers a unique opportunity to build resilience and sustainability through visionary leadership and strategic investment.

In this context, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda presents a transformative platform for aligning Nigeria’s climate adaptation efforts with broader goals of inclusive growth, economic diversification, and national stability.

This article underscores the urgent need for climate adaptation in Nigeria, outlines the strategic objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda, and emphasises the collective responsibility of the government, communities, and individuals in forging a climate-resilient future.

Why Climate Adaptation is a National Imperative

Climate adaptation refers to actions taken to prepare for and adjust to the effects of climate change, including both current and projected impacts. It includes adjustments in systems, practices, and policies to minimise the damage caused by climate change. Whereas mitigation addresses the root causes of climate change through emissions reduction, adaptation is focused on managing its effects. These effects include floods, droughts, desertification, sea-level rise, and changing agricultural conditions.

In Nigeria, the signs are all too visible:

In the North , desertification and erratic rainfall have devastated farmlands, threatening food security and deepening poverty in already vulnerable communities.

, desertification and erratic rainfall have devastated farmlands, threatening food security and deepening poverty in already vulnerable communities. In the South , rising sea levels and coastal erosion put millions at risk in cities like Lagos and Port Harcourt, while floodwaters regularly destroy homes and critical infrastructure.

, rising sea levels and coastal erosion put millions at risk in cities like Lagos and Port Harcourt, while floodwaters regularly destroy homes and critical infrastructure. In the Middle Belt, climate-induced migration and resource conflicts are on the rise, further straining national unity and security.

Climate change is not a sectoral issue, it is a systemic threat. It cuts across health, education, food security, infrastructure, energy, and even our national security. Without urgent adaptation, the economic costs of inaction will far exceed the investments required to build resilience. Nigeria cannot afford to be reactive. We must be proactive, strategic, and people-centred in how we adapt.

The Renewed Hope Agenda: A New Dawn for Climate Resilience

The Renewed Hope Agenda unveiled by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration offers a comprehensive framework to transform Nigeria’s development trajectory. At its core, it focuses on empowering people, rebuilding the economy, and restoring public trust in institutions. Climate adaptation aligns seamlessly with this vision because resilience is development, and adaptation is an investment in the future. What makes it especially relevant in the context of climate change is its cross-sectoral commitment to sustainability, innovation, and human capital development.

Agriculture and Food Security

The agenda prioritises agricultural transformation as a pathway to food security and economic diversification. To succeed in the face of climate volatility, Nigeria must adopt climate-smart agriculture. These are techniques that increase productivity, improve resilience, and reduce emissions.

This includes:

Drought-resistant seeds

Efficient irrigation systems

Early warning systems for extreme weather

Access to insurance for smallholder farmers

By supporting farmers to adapt, we protect rural livelihoods and reduce our dependence on food imports. The Renewed Hope Agenda seeks to empower millions to withstand environmental shocks and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Infrastructure and Urban Resilience

Nigeria’s infrastructure, which includes roads, power systems, housing, and sanitation, must be climate resilient. The Renewed Hope Agenda emphasises infrastructure development as a pillar for national progress. This ambition must be implemented with climate risks in mind.

Adaptation strategies here include:

Flood defences and drainage systems

Green building standards

Resilient road and transport networks

Nature-based solutions like mangrove restoration to protect coastal cities

Adaptation is not just about responding to disasters; it is about designing for the future we know is coming. Such infrastructure safeguards lives, enables commerce, and prevents costly disruptions to essential services.

Water Resources and Energy

Nigeria’s energy and water sectors are vulnerable to climate variability. Hydropower, for example, depends on rainfall, while access to clean water is threatened by drought and contamination.

Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the expansion of clean and reliable energy must go hand-in-hand with water security strategies, such as:

Integrated water resource management

Expanding solar-powered boreholes in drought-prone areas

Improving water storage and distribution infrastructure

These are win-win solutions: they meet immediate needs and build longer-term resilience. These investments ensure that communities, especially in arid and semi-arid regions, have the resources they need to thrive.

Health, Social Protection, and Human Capital

Climate change threatens to reverse any potential gains in health, education, and poverty reduction. Heatwaves, vector-borne diseases, malnutrition and mental health issues are on the rise. It also disproportionately affects women, children, the elderly, and people living with disabilities.

The Renewed Hope Agenda recognises the need for inclusive development. Adaptation in this sector involves:

Strengthening health systems to respond to climate-related illnesses

Expanding social safety nets

Supporting climate migration and displacement with targeted interventions

Skills development and green jobs programs for young people

Human capital is Nigeria’s greatest asset. Protecting it from climate shocks is not just moral, it is strategic. Incorporating climate adaptation into health, social protection and human capital policies strengthens the labour force needed for economic development.

Financing Climate Adaptation: Unlocking New Opportunities

Adaptation requires capital, but it is a sound investment. Every naira spent on risk reduction saves many more in avoided losses. Many adaptation measures, while cost-effective in the long term, require upfront investments that are often beyond the reach of local governments and communities.

The Renewed Hope Agenda presents a golden opportunity to reimagine Nigeria’s approach to climate finance. It calls for:

Improved coordination across ministries, states, and development partners

across ministries, states, and development partners Increased access to international climate funds , such as the Green Climate Fund and Adaptation Fund

, such as the Green Climate Fund and Adaptation Fund Public-private partnerships to de-risk investments in climate-resilient infrastructure

to de-risk investments in climate-resilient infrastructure Domestic resource mobilisation, including adaptation levies and blue/green bonds

By prioritising adaptation in national planning and budgeting, Nigeria can attract the finance needed to protect its people and assets while fostering economic growth.

Policy and Institutional Frameworks

No adaptation strategy can succeed without strong institutions. Nigeria’s Climate Change Act and the establishment of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) represent significant milestones. But effective implementation is key.

The Renewed Hope Agenda should strengthen this momentum by:

Institutional coordination across MDAs, states, and local governments

Execution of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP)

Mainstreaming adaptation into sectoral policies especially in agriculture, health, water, and infrastructure

Capacity-building across all levels of government

A whole-of-government approach ensures that adaptation is not treated as a siloed issue but as a national priority embedded in all development efforts. Effective governance turns good policy into real impact. It also builds trust and accountability with the Nigerian people.

Local Action, National Impact

While government leadership is critical, climate adaptation also depends on the actions of individuals and communities. Top-down policies must be matched with bottom-up action. The Renewed Hope Agenda encourages civic responsibility and community engagement, which are essential for effective adaptation.

Collective responsibilities include:

Participation in community-based disaster risk reduction

Facilitating access to finance for local governments and CSOs

Incorporating traditional knowledge into adaptation planning

Creating platforms for youth and women to lead in climate resilience

Community-wide education on the impacts of climate change

Community-led adaptation is often more responsive, equitable, and cost-effective. When people are part of the solution, outcomes are more durable and inclusive.

A Call to Collective Action

Nigeria’s climate adaptation journey will not be easy, but it is necessary, and it is achievable.

Climate adaptation is not merely an environmental imperative, it is a cornerstone of national resilience and prosperity. The Renewed Hope Agenda, with its focus on inclusive growth and structural reform, is the vehicle through which this transformation can be realised and a platform to mainstream adaptation into every aspect of national development, from agriculture and infrastructure to education and health.

This is not just about protecting what we have, it is about creating what we need: stronger systems, inclusive growth, and a shared sense of purpose. Climate resilience is not a burden; it is an investment in Nigeria’s future prosperity.

We must act boldly, plan strategically, and adapt relentlessly. The time is now.

Ibrahim A. Shelleng is the senior special assistant to the president on Climate Finance and Stakeholder Engagement.

