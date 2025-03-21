Professor Babafemi Badejo’s 70th birthday celebration was more than just a tale of Owambe and jollification (fun). It was a reaffirmation of the values of scholarship, cultural pride, and intellectual inquiry. From insightful discussions, historical reflections, to the cultural vibrancy of the Ijebu Apepe dance, the event showcased a legacy of knowledge-driven progress and critical engagement.

The 70th birthday celebration of Professor Babafemi Badejo was a profound intellectual and cultural journey, reflecting his lifelong dedication to knowledge generation and sharing. The series of events, which began with a Symposium at the University of Lagos on 4 March, continued with a lecture titled, “Politics, Power, and Philosophy,” and a grand reception. The celebration culminated in a private visit to Prince Yemisi Shyllon, the Ọmọ-Ọba Yẹmisi Adedoyin Shyllon Art Foundation (OYASAF) and an enlightening group “History and Heritage Tour” at the Prince Yemisi Shyllon Museum, Pan-Atlantic University, off the Lekki-Epe Highway in Lagos.

More than just a birthday, the entire celebration, as designed by the celebrant and his family, was a platform for deep intellectual engagement, fostering greater consciousness on humanity, society and African identity, culture, and history — ideals that have always been central to Professor Badejo’s advocacy and scholarship.

Tributes to a Lifetime of Knowledge and Service

Distinguished personalities from the academia, governance, and international diplomacy paid glowing tributes to Professor Badejo’s lifelong commitment to knowledge, service, and global peacebuilding.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, lauded Professor Badejo’s remarkable contributions to global diplomacy, peace-building, and academia, highlighting his impactful roles at the United Nations, the African Union, and in legal scholarship. The president recognised his courageous service in conflict-ridden regions and his role in shaping peace processes in Somalia, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, and Sudan. He further commended his scholarship and contributions to political reform, stating: “As you celebrate this milestone, I wish you continued good health, strength, and success in your efforts to enrich scholarship and inspire diligence, discipline, and the pursuit of knowledge.”

Similarly, His Excellency José Ramos-Horta, president of Timor-Leste and a Nobel Laureate, celebrated Professor Badejo’s dedication to scholarship, diplomacy, and service to humanity. In his address, President Ramos-Horta reflected on their professional and intellectual camaraderie, recalling Professor Badejo’s deep insights into African governance, peace processes, and the role of international institutions in shaping the continent’s destiny. He remarked that Badejo’s intellectual rigour and steadfast commitment to ethical leadership make him an exemplary figure in global affairs.

Professor (Mrs) Chinedum Peace Babalola, former vice-chancellor of Chrisland University, described Professor Badejo as a brilliant and cerebral scholar with vast experience spanning academia, the United Nations, international politics, and humanitarian work. She praised his contributions to Chrisland University, especially his role in securing Nobel Laureate Ramos-Horta as the virtual chair of his book launch for Nigerians’ Views on National Turmoil: A Situational Quadruple Nexus Analysis.

In her tribute, titled “An Icon of Multiplicity,” she describes him as a man of many dimensions who leaves a mark in every sphere he engages. At 70, she affirmed that he deserves all accolades that come his way and encouraged him to continue his intellectual pursuits but at his own pace. She also expressed her wish for him to reconnect with his Anglican roots and deepen his commitment to faith and service to God.

A Tour of Knowledge and Heritage

The Prince Yemisi Shyllon Museum provided the perfect setting for the grand finale of the celebration, reflecting Professor Badejo’s deep appreciation for history, culture, and the African intellectual tradition. The tour reinforced his belief in the power of history as a tool for shaping identity and consciousness. Local and international participants in the tour from Eko, Abuja, Dakar and Texas had the opportunity of connecting with various works of arts, and engaged in practical activities such as live paintings, tie and dye (fabric design).

Professor Peace Babalola praised the museum’s remarkable collection, noting that it offers a holistic narrative of Nigerian history and civilisation. She commended Engineer Yemisi Shyllon for his visionary efforts in preserving Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, underscoring the importance of institutions that document and showcase Africa’s artistic and historical legacy.

Reflections on the Celebrant’s Legacy

A bosom friend of the celebrant, Professor Raphael Omotayo Olaniyan, described Professor Badejo as a kind, generous, and intellectually gifted individual always ready to share knowledge. He noted that the celebration was not just a festivity but an intellectual and cultural symposium, bringing together some of the finest minds to reflect on issues that shape Nigeria, Africa, and the world. In this regard, one of the most thought-provoking highlights of the event was a lecture by Professor Toyin Falola, which skilfully combined humour, philosophy, and a critical analysis of Africa’s development trajectory. In his presentation, he addressed fundamental governance challenges that have been widely researched but poorly implemented.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s diminished global influence, Professor Raphael remarked that: “In my decades of experience with the United Nations, there was a time when Nigeria spoke, the world listened. Unfortunately, we have lost that position.”

His words underscored the urgency of reclaiming Nigeria’s intellectual and diplomatic stature on the global stage — an endeavour that Professor Badejo has spent a lifetime advocating.

A Celebration of Knowledge, Reflection, and Impact

Professor Babafemi Badejo’s 70th birthday celebration was more than just a tale of Owambe and jollification (fun). It was a reaffirmation of the values of scholarship, cultural pride, and intellectual inquiry. From insightful discussions, historical reflections, to the cultural vibrancy of the Ijebu Apepe dance, the event showcased a legacy of knowledge-driven progress and critical engagement.

Abraham Ameh is special adviser, Yintab Strategy Consults, Lagos.

