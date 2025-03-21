Naomi Silekunola, former queen of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has reacted to the Oyo State Government’s decision to withdraw the 18-count criminal charges filed against her and others.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the state government withdrew the charges against her, broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat, and school principal Fasasi Abdullahi.

The charges stemmed from the stampede at Islamic High School in Bashorun, Ibadan, during a children’s funfair on 18 December 2024.

Oyo State Attorney General Abiodun Aikomo at the Oyo State High Court confirmed to reporters that the case was dismissed in the interest of justice.

In response to the development, the 31-year-old former queen expressed her gratitude on her Instagram page on Thursday.

She acknowledged the state government and all those involved in facilitating the case’s withdrawal.

Sharing her thoughts on the matter, Ms Naomi said: “I appreciate the government of Oyo state; thank you for acting in good faith. All lessons learned, and we will let it serve as a guide in the future. During this ordeal, I have felt an indescribable love from people both far and near, people of different descent and religious affiliations.

“Top government officials, traditional rulers, fathers and mothers of faith, exceptional amazons, and, in fact, non-governmental organisations from across the globe. I have received a pure and genuine love with no iota of discrimination and prejudice. My dearest nuclear and extended family, my spiritual daddies and mummies, my loving ardent followers and fans spread across the globe, my friends, volunteers and partners of wings.”

Grief

She added that while she and others affected by the tragedy find some relief in the court’s ruling; their hearts still ache over the tragic loss.

Ms Naomi prayed for God’s comfort upon the grieving families and for the souls of the children who perished in the unfortunate incident to rest in peace.

She also hoped the Lord would restore their joy and grant them the strength to endure the profound loss.

She said: “This is a message long overdue; however, with my temporary incarceration and the events that followed, it was an order of the honourable court to be silent on the matter.

“As a woman and a mother who for many years has been a passionate lover and advocate of children, my heart bleeds and goes out to the bereaved families whose children lost their lives in the event of 18th December 2024, which was intended for good but later ended up in a sad experience for us all.”

Background

This newspaper reported that the state police confirmed the deaths of 35 minors in the stampede while several others sustained injuries.

Following the incident, the police arrested the trio along with five others.

Oyo Police spokesperson Adewale Osifeso confirmed the arrests and stated that the case was transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The trio were later arraigned and remanded at the Agodi Correctional Centre.

However, they were granted bail of N10 million each, which they fulfilled.

