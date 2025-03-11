Polarisation within Nigeria’s civil society sector is a challenge, but it is also an opportunity for growth and transformation. By confronting these divisions head-on, civil society can maintain its role as a unifying force for good… The findings of this research offer a roadmap for navigating these challenges and building a more cohesive, resilient sector. The time to act is now.

In Nigeria, civil society organisations (CSOs) have played a vital role in advocating for democracy, human rights, and social development. Over the decades, these organisations have acted as intermediaries between citizens and the state, giving voice to the voiceless and holding the government accountable. However, the sector is confronted with challenges of unhealthy divisions often arising from the competition for resources, generational disconnects, and ideological differences. If left unchecked, these divisions risk eroding the very foundations of civil society, undermining its capacity to deliver on its mission of advocacy and social change. That is why it is imperative to understand and address the challenge of polarisation in the civic space.

A recent study conducted by Thoughts and Mace Advisory, in partnership with SBM Intelligence, with support from Ford Foundation Nigeria, has sought to understand the extent, drivers, and implications of polarisation within Nigeria’s civil society sector. The study rose from a growing recognition that Nigeria’s civil society space, like the wider society, faces the challenges of polarisation. Through extensive polling of 134 CSO leaders and 908 CSO beneficiaries, as well as stakeholder consultations in Lagos and Abuja, the research provides critical insights into the underlying causes of these divisions and explored actionable solutions for fostering unity.

Understanding the Problem

The research found that 82 per cent of CSO leaders had observed some level of disagreements within the sector, often driven by either competition for funding, ideological differences, or interpersonal conflicts. Divisions in the sector manifest in multiple ways including:

Generational divides: Older activists and younger advocates often find themselves at odds. Younger leaders feel that the older generation is resistant to change, while more experienced leaders see the youth as lacking the necessary experience and respect for established structures. The #EndSARS protests brought this tension into sharp focus, as younger activists deliberately distanced themselves from traditional civil society leaders.

Ideological rifts: Differences in organisational missions and cultural values, particularly on sensitive issues like abortion, have led to tension.

Differences in organisational missions and cultural values, particularly on sensitive issues like abortion, have led to tension. Resource competition: With limited donor funding, organisations increasingly compete for grants, often sacrificing collaboration and shared goals in the process.

Ultimately, when civil society organisations fail to work together, the communities they serve suffer the most. Beneficiaries lose access to coordinated services, and the sector’s ability to hold the government accountable is severely weakened.

The Real Cost of Division

Polarisation has consequences. It can dilute advocacy efforts, strain donor relationships, and adversely impact public trust. Ultimately, when civil society organisations fail to work together, the communities they serve suffer the most. Beneficiaries lose access to coordinated services, and the sector’s ability to hold the government accountable is severely weakened.

As one CSO leader noted during a stakeholder consultation in Abuja:

“When we let our differences define us, we forget that we are all fighting for the same thing — a better Nigeria. Division only serves those who want to see us fail.”

Stories of Hope: Bridging Divides and Building Trust

Despite the challenges, there are many examples of CSOs overcoming their differences and working together for the common good. The Interfaith Mediation Centre, founded by Pastor James Wuye and Imam Muhammad Ashafa, is a powerful example of how dialogue can break down barriers. Once adversaries in religious conflict, they now work side-by-side to promote peace and understanding between Christian and Muslim communities.

Similarly, the Green Institute, led by environmentalist Adenike Akinsemolu, focuses on bridging generational gaps by mentoring young environmental advocates. Initiatives like these show that with intentional efforts, civil society can overcome divisions and emerge stronger.

CSOs must prioritise dialogue, inclusivity, and collaboration, recognising that diversity of opinion can be a strength rather than a weakness. Efforts should be made to build intergenerational bridges and embrace ideological diversity while maintaining a shared focus on core values like human rights and social justice.

A Call to Action: Building a More Cohesive Civil Society

The path forward requires a collective effort from all stakeholders CSOs, donors, and policymakers to address the underlying causes of polarisation.

CSOs must prioritise dialogue, inclusivity, and collaboration , recognising that diversity of opinion can be a strength rather than a weakness. Efforts should be made to build intergenerational bridges and embrace ideological diversity while maintaining a shared focus on core values like human rights and social justice.

Donors, Nigeria, play a critical role in fostering unity by encouraging joint funding opportunities and capacity-building programmes that emphasise collaboration. Funding mechanisms should avoid exacerbating competition and instead promote collective impact.

, play a critical role in fostering unity by encouraging joint funding opportunities and capacity-building programmes that emphasise collaboration. Funding mechanisms should avoid exacerbating competition and instead promote collective impact. Government stakeholders must create an enabling environment for civil society by supporting regulatory frameworks that protect CSOs’ independence and encourage partnerships across ideological lines.

Conclusion: A United Future for Nigeria’s Civil Society

Polarisation within Nigeria’s civil society sector is a challenge, but it is also an opportunity for growth and transformation. By confronting these divisions head-on, civil society can maintain its role as a unifying force for good.

The findings of this research offer a roadmap for navigating these challenges and building a more cohesive, resilient sector. The time to act is now. If we fail to address these divisions, we risk weakening one of Nigeria’s most critical pillars of democracy and social progress.

But with intentional action and the spirit of collaboration, Nigeria’s civil society can emerge stronger, more united, and ready to tackle the complex challenges that lie ahead.

Joy Ekanen-Babasola is a programme manager at Thoughts and Mace Advisory.

