Former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday paid condolence visits to the family of late Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo.

During his visit, Mr Jonathan explained why his administration did not implement the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference.

He said that the political situation in Nigeria at the time was too turbulent to accommodate the presentation of the recommendations.

Mr Adebanjo died on 14 February in Lagos.

He was aged 96.

Messrs Jonathan and Abubakar were received at different times by the children of the late elder statesman led by Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo.

Members of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, led by Oladipo Olaitan, were also present during the visits.

Mr Jonathan, accompanied by Sierra Leone’s ex-President Ernest Koroma, former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Olabode George, and other political stalwarts, arrived at Mr Adebanjo’s Lekki residence at 1.57 p.m.

At a meeting with the children of the deceased and members of Afenifere, Mr Jonathan described Mr Adebanjo as a Nigerian leader, not just an Afenifere leader.

He said: “Our dear leader was not the leader of Afenifere alone. He was a leader of this country.

“He was a man with enormous wisdom, courage and willingness to do the right thing for this country.

“He believed in truth and justice. No nation can grow when there is no truth and when there is no justice.

“Those were the things he was known for. We are not surprised that he led the Afenifere credibly well.”

Mr Jonathan said that the 2014 National Conference would not have come up without the contributions of people such as the late Mr Adebanjo.

“He meant the best for this country,” he added.

According to the former president, when a nation is not moving as expected, a comprehensive dialogue is needed.

He said that those who participated in the conference were credible.

“I gave them total authority to discuss what is good for this country,” he said.

He said that several people had kept asking why he did not implement the recommendations of the conference.

According to him, most Nigerians do not know that there was a lot of political turbulence in the country at that period.

He said a key member of the legislature, who was in his party, mobilised against him and moved to another party.

Mr Jonathan added that some persons were ready to bring his administration down at that time.

“It was not the time we could present such a document.

“Thank God for everything. We believe that one day, one government will review it and take everything,” he said.

He said that the recommendations came from credible Nigerians who were not politically influenced.

“We believe the outcomes are still very relevant for our society.”

Responding, Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo said, “Baba was very grateful to you (Jonathan) for your courage to constitute the 2014 National Conference and for him being part of it.

“He always celebrated you (Jonathan) for being the one that had the courage and wisdom to put that together.

“He was also very happy when you said the blood of a single Nigerian was not worth your ambition.

“All those things resonated with Baba. I want to welcome you for coming to condole with us,” he said.

Mr Ayo-Adebanjo also commiserated with Mr Jonathan over the death of Edwin Clark, a prominent Ijaw leader.

Mr Clark died three days after Mr Adebanjo’s death.

Also speaking, Oladipo Olaitan, the acting leader of Afenifere, applauded Mr Jonathan for simplicity and humility.

“You (Jonathan) are a special specie. You are uncommon,” he said.

Adebanjo, a great leader – Atiku

Speaking, Atiku also described Mr Adebanjo as a great leader.

He said that Mr Adebanjo’s death was a huge loss to his immediate family and those who admired him.

“It is quite true that this house has hosted me a couple of times. I took away from this house, virtues that Pa Adebanjo stood for and preached all his life.

“It is a matter of honour that after his demise, we should come and pay respect for his contributions to the unity and peaceful co-existence of this country.

“It is my singular honour and privilege to identify with his immediate family at this difficult time. We thank God that he lived a worthy life.

“We are here to condole with the family to let them know that we share in the loss because he was also a father to us. He was an adviser and a guide in what we are set to do for this country,” Atiku said.

According to him, the late Afenifere leader always told the truth.

He said that his team would continue to honour Mr Adebanjo and stand by his family.

“We will continue to work together so that the dreams and aspirations of the late Papa will continue to flourish,” he added.

Atiku, who arrived at about 3.00 p.m., was accompanied by some PDP chieftains, including Dele Momodu and Abdul-Azeez Adediran, the 2023 PDP governorship candidate for Lagos State.

Responding, one of the daughters of the deceased, Sade Ayo-Adebanjo, commended the former vice-president for identifying with the family.

(NAN)

