In the weeks leading up to the 2007 Kano State gubernatorial election, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, then minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and a prominent member of President Olusegun Obasanjo’s cabinet, visited Kano to mediate between Governor Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The intervention came after a public feud between Shekarau’s administration and the EFCC over a report allegedly implicating the governor. At the time, any report from the anti-corruption agency that indicated wrongdoing could automatically disqualify a candidate from participating in elections. However, the constitutional authority to disqualify candidates rests with the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), which is currently embroiled in controversy.

Mallam Sule Yau Sule, the governor’s spokesperson, had dismissed the EFCC report alleging Shekarau’s involvement in corruption. Despite Sule’s refusal to retract his statement or apologise to the anti-graft agency, he eventually resigned from his position and travelled for Umrah. The matter was resolved, and Shekarau was re-elected as governor on 14 April, 2007, securing 671,184 votes on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), defeating his closest rival, Ahmed Bichi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 629,868 votes.

As a writer, I have previously examined the roles of El-Rufai and Ribadu, two influential Northern political figures who rose to prominence under President Obasanjo’s administration. Both were celebrated as bold reformers. El-Rufai was credited with transforming Abuja through urban planning, modernisation, and monetisation policies, which earned him a close advisory role with Obasanjo. Conversely, Ribadu spearheaded aggressive anti-corruption campaigns, exposing high-profile figures such as Inspector General Tafa Balogun and Governor Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, reinforcing Nigeria’s global stance against corruption.

Beyond their achievements, both were key members of Obasanjo’s influential Economic Team and played pivotal roles in the emergence of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua as the PDP’s presidential candidate in 2007 after the aborted Third-Term Agenda of Obasanjo.

Contrary to expectations, Yar’Adua did not serve as a puppet of the Obasanjo administration. He reversed key policies, such as petroleum price hikes and taxation reforms, asserting his independence, move that did not sit well with Elrufai and Ribadu.

In my December 2009 article, “Still on El-Rufai and Ribadu on President Umaru Yar’Adua,” I explored the irony of their initial support for Yar’Adua, only to become some of his fiercest critics after his election. Speculations arose that El-Rufai and Ribadu had anticipated securing influential roles — possibly as minister of Energy and Inspector General of Police, respectively — but were sidelined. Their subsequent disillusionment with Yar’Adua might have stemmed from their inability to influence his administration.

Speculation suggests that their relationship began to sour around 2010 when Ribadu accepted the Action Congress of Nigeria’s (ACN) presidential ticket for the 2011 elections without prior consultation with El-Rufai. This move reportedly led to feelings of betrayal and a subsequent estrangement. Despite their differences, both were seen together at various events, including weddings and burials, creating the impression of continued closeness. However, insiders noted that their personal and professional relationship had already fractured for over a decade.

For various reasons, both men eventually left the country and later actively campaigned for Yar’Adua’s resignation as his health deteriorated and political instability ensued. They returned to Nigeria after Yar’Adua’s death.

Strangely, many were unaware of the growing discord between them as they both vigorously campaigned for Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s candidacy in 2023. However, their relationship took a dramatic turn when President Tinubu appointed Ribadu as National Security Adviser, while El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination was abruptly halted. Many questioned why Ribadu did not intervene to assist El-Rufai in securing the ministerial position.

Their friendship has worsened, marked by escalating public disputes. The conflict centres on El-Rufai’s claim that Ribadu lied about never accusing President Bola Tinubu of corruption during his EFCC tenure, citing 2006–2007 records. The rift deepened after Hajia Naja’atu Muhammad’s TikTok video accused Ribadu of hypocrisy, referencing his past criticisms of Tinubu. Ribadu’s lawyer, Dr Ahmed Raji, demanded a retraction and apology, calling the allegations baseless and damaging to Ribadu’s reputation.

While Ribadu later defected to the PDP in his bid for the Adamawa governorship, he could not secure the ticket in 2015. In contrast, El-Rufai won his governorship election under the APC. There were also reports that El-Rufai attempted to help Ribadu secure a Senate seat in 2019, but Ribadu rejected the offer, opting instead to run for governor. Similarly, other reports claim that El-Rufai opposed Ribadu’s gubernatorial ambitions in Adamawa in the 2019 and 2023 elections despite being a major power broker in the ruling APC.

Nuhu Ribadu, now a powerful figure as National Security Adviser under President Bola Tinubu, was surprisingly sidelined during the previous Buhari administration, much like Nasir El-Rufai’s current experience of being politically marginalised under Tinubu’s government.

Unfortunately, a bond built on mutual respect and shared vision has degenerated into a spectacle of accusations and confrontations. For those who have consciously avoided engaging in partisan politics, this embarrassing political rivalry reinforces our decision to stay away from a landscape where friendships dissolve and once-principled figures become unprincipled public actors.

This reversal of fortunes has exacerbated their animosity, with El-Rufai allegedly aligning with opposition figures to challenge Ribadu.

Rather than escalating their disagreements, both men should be reminded of their shared history and efforts in shaping Nigeria’s political and economic landscape. Their actions today will shape their legacies and influence future generations.

It is not too late for them to reflect on the camaraderie they once shared and their collective impact on public service reforms and the anti-corruption movement.

I urge El-Rufai and Ribadu to sheath their swords and embrace peace, even if the ongoing drama is a strategic manoeuvre ahead of the 2027 elections. Reflecting on the alignments and realignments of political forces that culminated in the 2015 ouster of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, it is clear that nothing in politics is ever predictable.

At this critical juncture, peace and political stability should precede personal rivalry. Both men have contributed immensely to Nigeria’s development, and unnecessary feuds should not tarnish their legacies. Let them rise above their differences and focus on the greater good of the nation.

Yushau A. Shuaib, the author of An Encounter with the Spymaster yashuaib@yashuaib.com

