It’s three scores and five for a man whose mission to revamp and reposition Kwara to its rightful place of Glory is unwavering.

‎

Indeed, Kwara has been on the path of rapid development over the last five and half years that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been in office.

‎

The governor has adopted a hands-on approach to governance by paying attention to the details of all the projects and programmes being executed.

‎Born on 5 February, 1960, the third child of Alhaji Abdul Ganiyu Folorunsho AbdulRazaq (SAN), popularly known as AGF, the first lawyer from Northern Nigeria, and Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, a community leader and gender advocate.‎He is a self-made man who left the comfort of his wealthy family to venture into business. He dared and conquered the challenging waters of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry by establishing the nations first indigenous oil trading company, First Fuels.

‎As a dark horse in the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in Kwara in 2019, his eventual victory shocked many political pundits, just like he has left the opposition in awe of his many signature projects and impactful programmes that have touched many lives across the state.

‎

Governor AbdulRazaq has worked tirelessly to resuscitate the decayed and abandoned infrastructure left behind by his predecessors. Many roads have either been built or are being reconstructed across the 16 local governments of the state. His urban renewal project in the State Capital Ilorin, has been applauded by all.

‎As a leader with vision, the two new flyover bridges, the General Babatunde Idiagbon Bridge in Tanke and the Dr Ibrahim Zulu Gambari bridge across Unity road are effective solutions to the perennial and growing traffic snarls across the rapidly expanding city.The arrival and departure of over six flights daily at the General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport is evidence of Ilorin’s expanding status as a travel, business and conference destination over the last five years.

In deliberate implementation of his plan to evolve Ilorin into a conference, business and tourist destination, Governor AbdulRazaq embarked on the development of the International Conference Centre, the new Kwara Hotel, the Sugar Factory Film Studio, the Visual Arts Studio and the Innovation Hub.

‎

The construction of an International Conference Centre, in particular, was borne out of careful planning, with the realisation that no such facility existed in North Central Nigeria apart from Abuja. With its completion, public and private companies, NGOs, and government agencies now have a very convenient and serene venue to hold their conferences and events, while exploring the exciting tourist sites in the state.

‎The reconstruction of the state-owned Kwara Hotel into a five-star facility will also complement the Conference Centre.

‎The Visual Arts Centre built for creative and performing Arts will also delight visitors to the state and provide direct and indirect employment for the teeming youths.

‎A Dolby Film Studio named the Sugar Factory Film Studio was conceived to attract artistes and film producers from the Nigerian and international film industry and attract Kwara youths into acting and film production careers.

‎The establishment of the Innovation Hub for training youths in Information Technology will promote Tech Startups and lead to economic development of the state.

At a time when many textile factories in Northern Nigeria have closed shop, Governor AbdulRazaq has established a huge garment factory to make Kwara a garment production hub similar to those in Bangladesh and Vietnam. The factory is providing jobs to thousands of people in the state.

The AbdulRazaq administration has embarked on an extensive urban renewal campaign with the reconstruction of roads in the state capital, as well as the development of new roads in other major towns and rural areas.

‎In order to attract investments and create jobs in other parts of the State, the governor has established, amongst other projects, an industrial park in Eiyen’korin and a shea butter production plant in Kiama local Government in the northern part of the state.

‎The governor has always been concerned about the hitherto poor primary and secondary education in the state. He has since repositioned education in the state with the construction of new classrooms, employment of more teachers, training and promotion of old ones and attending to the welfare and payment of all remuneration and allowances of teachers.

‎In addition, a new method of teaching has been introduced called KwaraLearn, which uses modern technology and computer based hard- and software to impact positively on all students with in the state. The result has been a great improvement in students’ performance in national examinations; the state has also won national and international debate competitions back-to-back over the last five years. The Kwara SUBEB has equally impacted the education ecosystem with the renovation and equipping of schools across the state.

‎Governor AbdulRazaq has also been applauded for the transformation of the health sector. Hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres have been renovated and equipped with facilities and the employment of many more health workers. The State Primary Healthcare (PHC) Development Board won the Best PHC Award back to back over the last two years.

‎The state’s Sobi Specialist Hospital has been upgraded to a teaching hospital and is now dedicated to Al Hikma University for the commencement of medical programmes, while the Omu Aran General Hospital was upgraded and handed over to Thomas Adewumi University for its medical programme

‎

‎The civil servants in the state have applauded the Governor AbdulRazaq for his commitment to their welfare. He has increased their salaries, paid their promotion allowances and improved their working environment. Retirees are also being paid their pensions and gratuities promptly.

‎Agriculture is also a top priority of the governor, and he has distributed tractors to the 16 local governments, in addition to the provision of seedlings, fertilisers and farm tools to farmers.

Governor AbdulRazaq, as great lover of sports, has renovated all the sports facilities in the General George Innih Stadium Complex, Ilorin; he has also built a ten court squash centre, first of its kind in West Africa, little wonder Kwara players top major national competitions. The state’s athletes have won laurels and recognition in many competitions. The Kwara United FC has also come back from the doldrums to be dominant in the Nigerian Premier League. Many football games are now played under the newly flood-lit Rashidi Yekini Stadium, llorin. Many are not surprised because for many decades before mounting the saddle as Kwara’s governor, his company, First Fuels, was the sole sponsor of the Lagos Polo Tournament as well as the Abuja Municipal Football Club.

‎

There is no doubt that Governor AbdulRazaq’s achievements are a testament to his dedication, hard work, and commitment to the development of Kwara State. As the People’s Governor celebrates his 65th birthday, we salute his outstanding vision and look forward to his continued leadership and service to the people of Kwara State and the nation at large as chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum.

Bashir Adigun is the SA Media to the Kwara State governor.

