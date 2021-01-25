and obtained his West African School Certificate Examination (WASC).
governorship of Kwara State on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and for Kwara Central Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He failed on both attempts.
Prior to his foray into politics, AbdulRahman’s entrepreneurial spirit drove him to make history at the age of 29 when he founded NOPA Oil Services, the first indigenous company to trade in crude oil and petroleum products to the global markets (United States, Europe and Asia) and also to import crude oil and petroleum products into Nigeria. His success story inspired other young entrepreneurs who have also become accomplished oil and gas magnates.
He is also acclaimed for his silent philanthropic activities. These include educational scholarships for indigenes and provision of potable water for disadvantaged communities in Kwara State. Hundreds of women and youths have also benefited from his empowerment programmes, vocational training, provision of start-up capital for small-scale businesses and provision of tools, post vocational training.
Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is a supporter of people living with disabilities. His contributions include a donation of Braille learning tools, educational aids, and equipment to School of the Blind in Ilorin and Pacelli School of the Blind. His charitable nature is also not limited to Kwara State. He has generously donated to good causes such as his support to the Children of Africa Foundation whose major project is Mother and Child’s Hospital (MCH) Bingerville, Côte d’Ivoire. His good work on philanthropy is not limited to Kwara State. Since assuming office, he has prioritised the School of Special Needs in Ilorin while facilities for people with disabilities and the vulnerable, including correctional centers, have received his attention.
He is also passionate about giving opportunities to young people, which possibly explains the preponderance of people below and in their 40s in his cabinet. It has been said that AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq has the youngest and most gender-friendly cabinet in the country.
The governor is happily married to Olufolake AbdulRazaq with children,
