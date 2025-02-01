

The unforgettable Clara Margarita Pulido-Escandell, the then Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, on Friday, 10 June, 2022 held a welcome lunch for the new Mexican Ambassador Alfredo Miranda. It was not surprising for she was like a mother hen watching over fellow ambassadors.

At the occasion, I had an animated discussion with Pulido’s Deputy, Pavel Bauza and another diplomat. Later, it occurred to me I had not asked who this diplomat was. I turned to Pavel, and he said that was the Spanish Ambassador.

I was a bit surprised because our discussions which covered a number of contemporary international issues had been quite frank and we had agreed on most issues. I had not expected that the ambassador of a leading Western country could be so open and, in my opinion, fair minded. He had not tried to put up excuses, but rather, seemed interested in a fair and equitable world where humans could live in peace. I later learnt his name, Juan Ignacio Sell Sanz.

At that time I was running a weekly radio programme called “Diplomatic Hour with Owei Lakemfa” on Citizen FM, Abuja. I thought he would be a perfect guest at the programme. I turned to Pulido who assured me that Sell was an easy-going diplomat who was not only clear-headed, but always ready to assist people.

He was like most ambassadors, widely travelled and had served in power houses like the United States and Russia, was Chief of Staff to three Spanish Foreign Ministers and, had been ambassador to South Africa with concurrent accreditation to Madagascar, Mauritius, Lesotho and Comoros before being appointed ambassador to Nigeria. In Nigeria, he had concurrent accreditation to Benin Republic and ECOWAS.

However, I was more interested in my audience understanding the totality of his country and its place in world history. I wanted us to discuss Spain which along with Portugal, were the first global super powers. Spain, the home of Real Madrid, Athletico Madrid and Barcelona. Spain, the centre of festivals (La Fiesta) and home of bullfights. Spain which arrived in the United States before the WASP pilgrims. Spain that gave humanity Pablo Picaso and the first modern novel, ‘Don Quixote’

On 29 July, 2022, I was able to get Sell into the studio for a live interview. I told him he was at liberty to decide which questions to answer and which to ignore. But things did not quite work out that way, as there were things he seemed reluctant to talk about but which I pressed. He argued that globalisation must work for all humans.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Many parts of the world including Nigeria and Spain, he said, are blessed with diversity and that diversity should be looked at through positive eyes. Sell acknowledged that Spain was ruled for over seven hundred years by Muslims and that it was a history of cultural brilliance. Part of that inheritance, he said, is that over a thousand words in Spanish are of Arabic origins.

On the 1936-39 Spanish Civil War that was a dress rehearsal for the Second World War, Sell said: “There is nothing as cruel as a civil war, nothing. Families fighting their own people…”

The ambassador said although Spain is a giant in football but that football is a leveller in which lesser teams can beat the big power houses and, that anyone can dream of becoming a Lionel Messi.

On migration, he explained why the borders of Morocco and Spanish territories record high incidences of what is called illegal migration. Sell said both countries are in the middle of two continents with income disparity as high as 10-1. He said migration is a natural phenomenon that would always occur but that there is the need to fight illegal migration especially the mafia that he says, plays with the life of people for profit. He however submitted that broad issues like legal migration, integration, addressing the root causes of migration and, always respecting the rights of migrants, must be addressed.

It was a relaxed interview and, from the reactions of the audience, it was well received. After the interview, he said I was one of the toughest journalists he had ever encountered. I replied that it was a testimonial he should put in writing and I will hang it on my wall. That was the beginning of our friendship.

For the next two and half years, we bonded so much that we communicated often and he made it known to his staff that we were friends. He read my columns regularly and sometimes when we meet, he would he say he may not agree with my views, but that they are well informed and sincere.

On 25 April, 2024 at the ‘Day of Spanish Language’ he introduced me to an ambassador in what I considered superlative terms. The ambassador became quite curious, so I told him that Sell introduced me that way because, we are friends. Sell replied: “No Owei, we are not friends, we are cousins!” Indeed, he looked out for me.

One day at a reception in an embassy, I had not seen him come in. I was sipping some soft drink. He tapped my shoulder from the back and said: “Cousin, what are you doing? You are taking soda. Sugar is not good for you. We need you alive and well!”

On my birthday in 2024, I had an appointment at the Spanish Embassy. I was with my wife. As soon as I opened the door to the reception, Sell emerged singing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song. I was stunned and, it was some spectacle for his staff and security personnel. I asked: “Cousin, how did you know today is my birthday?” He smiled and said when my wife and I finished our business at the embassy, we should come to his office for a birthday breakfast.

The turnout at his events were always large as he was seen by many as a bridge between European Ambassadors, other diplomats and highly placed Nigerians. It was no different on Thursday, 23 January, when a farewell reception was held for him at his official residence. Guests included former United Nations super envoy and ex-Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, CON, Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, former Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and, Commandant, National Defence College, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Morakinyo Olotu.

Two days later, at an informal gathering, I watched him play a scrabble-like game with three other ambassadors. One of the latter appeared to be winning, so I went over to poke fun at Sell. I asked: “Cousin, who is winning?” He replied: “We are winning.” Indeed, with ambassadors like Juan Ignacio Sell Sanz, collectively, humanity cannot but win.

Owei Lakemfa, a former secretary general of African workers, is a human rights activist, journalist and author.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

