Although I have never met Peter Mba in person or seen him outside the media, his actions in his brief time in office are notably commendable. I had several opportunities to meet his predecessor in the Lion Building, and the difference in their leadership styles is striking. With this new sheriff in town, the era of “stakeholder” handouts and Sunday-Sunday government house parties has come to an abrupt end, much to the dismay of political hangers-on.

My family and I recently returned to the United States after an event-packed, two-week visit to Nigeria. Initially, our journey was shrouded in apprehension, thanks to the grim security reports we received before departure. The narrative painted a picture of fear, uncertainty, and a populace confined behind fortress-like barricades, guarded by stern-faced men in full body armour. As our departure date approached, my wife and I questioned if the risk was worth it. Yet, as we have come to discover, the stark contrast between fact and fiction is sometimes astonishing.

We touched down in Enugu through Lagos on Christmas Day. As a proud son of 042 (the city’s telephone code that doubles as its affectionate moniker), I can’t help but feel an infectious pride whenever I speak about this storied city on the hill. For many of us, the love we harbour for Enugu is a profound, almost cult-like devotion that outsiders may find difficult to grasp. Enugu’s allure is magnetic, casting a spell that turns admirers into lifelong devotees. It is a charm that must be felt to be truly understood.

Enugu, also known as the Coal City, holds a unique place in Nigeria’s history, particularly for the Ndigbo people. A pivotal moment occurred on 18th November, 1949, at Iva Valley, where 21 coal miners were mercilessly executed while protesting the colonial regime’s harsh working conditions. This tragic event ignited a chain of reactions that eventually compelled the British Crown to enact reforms, paving the way for Nigeria’s journey to self-rule.

This sombre chapter of history has inspired numerous literary works and theatrical performances worldwide. Today, solemn monuments stand in Enugu, commemorating those fallen heroes and symbolising the resilient spirit of our people in their struggles against imperial oppression. These monuments, once marred by neglect and defacement under the previous administration, have now been rejuvenated. Though Governor Mba’s “Tomorrow is Here” slogan adorns various corners of the city, it’s a far cry from the overwhelming visual clutter left by his predecessor.

As we cruised through Bisalla Road, passing through Okpara Square onto Presidential Road, we couldn’t help but marvel at the city’s aesthetic evolution. The inner-city roads, long neglected, have undergone extensive resurfacing, their curbs gleaming in crisp white and black. The Otigba Junction and other iconic landmarks are adorned with festive Christmas lights, casting a radiant glow as dusk settles into night.

The transformation is undeniable, and the prevailing sentiment among the Ndi Enugu I spoke with is one of optimism and confidence in Governor Mba’s vision for the state, despite the burden of heavy taxation, amidst widespread economic hardship. Under Mba’s leadership, taxes have increased significantly in an effort to boost internal revenues and finance his ambitious projects. We will come back that to that in a bit.

Politicians and sycophants have quickly realised that frivolities have no place in his administration, and securing an audience with him is rare. When granted, legend has it that he meets his guests with a glass barrier between them. Career politicians, who have long relied solely on state resources to fund their lavish lifestyles, are now being forced to seek alternative means of sustenance. I couldn’t be more pleased.

My initial perception of his rise to power was marred by distaste; I hated the unsavoury details of his emergence. Not that I am a member of the Labour Party, whose victory was stolen in broad daylight, nor do I belong to any other party for that matter. However, for decades, I have devoted significant time and energy to the civil society space, and that charade of an election felt like a slap in the face of everything I stand for. That said, fairness demands recognising the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Enugu, a state with economic indicators rivaling the most troubled regions in Nigeria, has long been plagued by mismanagement and abandoned projects. Successive administrations seemed more interested in initiating new projects than completing those of their predecessors, leaving billions of naira wasted in unfinished developments. It was disheartening to witness, especially as these incomplete projects drained the state’s meagre resources, often funded through compounding high-interest loans.

However, not all of the Governor’s initiatives have been met with unqualified approval. The proposed Smart School programme, while innovative and well-intentioned, raises concerns about cost and sustainability. The decision to construct new buildings, rather than rehabilitate, refurbish and possibly retrofit existing school infrastructure seems wasteful, especially in a country plagued by poor maintenance culture.

One such project is the Enugu International Conference Centre, initiated by the Chimaroke Nnamani administration. This ambitious edifice, intended to feature a 3,600-seat auditorium, a 1,500-seat conference hall, and a 500-seat banquet hall, was left incomplete when Nnamani left office in May 2007. Successive governments ignored it, allowing it to languish, despite the significant investment already made.

Thankfully, Governor Mba’s government jumped in, reappraised the project and is now continuing it at a breakneck speed. The whole place has been totally transformed already, with Okpara Square and surrounding area skyline resembling that of a modern Western capital. His government also added a new element to the original plan by initiating the construction of a five-star hotel with over 300 rooms to complement the facility. This project is strategic, given Enugu’s position as a regional hub and the administrative capital of Ndigbo. Its economic potential is limitless.

The governor is also quite ambitious in road and other infrastructural projects. The recent commissioning of the 160-ton asphalt production plant at Emene is crucial for fulfilling his ambitious goal to construct 10,000 kilometres of roads during his administration. If he follows through with his promise to build 10 kilometres of road in each of Enugu’s 261 political wards, it could unlock significant economic opportunities in rural areas, facilitating the movement of goods and services.

From revitalising the Niger Gas plant in Emene to breathing new life into the Aluminium Smelting Company in Ohebe-Dim, Governor Mba’s administration is laying the groundwork for an economic renaissance that could benefit not only Enugu and the South-East but the entire nation if well managed.

However, not all of the Governor’s initiatives have been met with unqualified approval. The proposed Smart School programme, while innovative and well-intentioned, raises concerns about cost and sustainability. The decision to construct new buildings, rather than rehabilitate, refurbish and possibly retrofit existing school infrastructure seems wasteful, especially in a country plagued by poor maintenance culture. One can’t help but wonder if political patronage is influencing these choices, rewarding loyal party men at the expense of more pragmatic solutions.

To be continued.

Osmund Agbo is a US-based medical doctor and author. His works include Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles. His latest works, Pray, Let the Shaman Die and Ma’am, I Do Not Come to You for Love, have just been released.

