The Nigerian police have refuted reports that a cyber criminal allegedly hacked into the account of the Enugu State Government and stole N1.09 billion.

A report surfaced recently suggesting that a suspected cyber criminal, Osita Onuma, allegedly infiltrated the financial system of the Enugu State Government and stole about N1,097,700,300 from the government account.

But the police national spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Thursday night described the report as “false and unfounded.”

“There has been no hacking of the Enugu State Government’s account, and the allegations of a theft amounting to N1.09 billion are entirely baseless,” Mr Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, said.

What actually happened

Mr Adejobi said the National Cyber Crime Centre (NCCC) of the police only investigated a case of procurement fraud in Enugu, not a cyber-breach.

“The suspect has been arrested in connection with this fraud, and the funds have already been recovered,” he said of the procurement fraud.

“The Enugu State Government and other ministries, departments, and agencies of government and corporate firms are in partnership with the NCCC and have established comprehensive and fortified security protocols to safeguard their financial systems,” Mr Adejobi stated.

The police spokesperson urged Nigerians to refrain from engaging in misinformation and always verify sources of their reports.

