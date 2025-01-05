FutureMap Foundation’s work demonstrates that the future isn’t a distant concept — it’s being built today. By empowering local talent and driving digital transformation, the Foundation is laying the groundwork for a thriving, inclusive digital economy in Nigeria. Hadeija, with its rich history and emerging tech focus, is proving to be a beacon of hope for rural innovation.

As technology continues to emerge and transform lives disruptively, it becomes imperative to recognise the need for intentional inclusivity that bridges the digital divide across rural communities. This approach guarantees improvements in a nation’s overall digital economy index and enables inclusive growth.

It doesn’t take a “tech bro” to grasp this logic — beyond access to basic connectivity, rural communities face challenges like limited digital infrastructure, inadequate skills, and insufficient capital to drive tech-enabled entrepreneurship. Without these foundational elements, economic opportunities remain elusive, perpetuating poverty and stifling innovation, remote work, and self-employment opportunities in the digital sector.

This digital divide accelerates rural-to-urban migration, triggering broader socio-economic issues such as inequality, unemployment, and exclusion from emerging digital markets. Bridging this gap is not only critical for inclusive development but also for ensuring national economic resilience in a fast-paced digital world.

I was therefore excited when Alhaji Yushau Shuaib of PRNigeria and Tech Digest, invited me to accompany him to attend a ‘Workshop of the Future’ in Hadejia, Jigawa State.

Jigawa’s pioneering role in ICT dates back to initiatives like the Jigawa Informatics Institute (2001), which has trained over 7,000 students. Under leaders like former Governor Saminu Turaki, the state implemented projects like the Galaxy IT and Telecommunications system and the Jigawa Broadband Network, positioning itself as a technological trailblazer.

As we journeyed through Northern Nigeria’s hinterlands in our trusty Kia Sportage, driven by the ever-reliable Mikhail, I couldn’t help but reflect on the vast, untapped potential of the region. The scenic drive from Ringim to Taura, Majia, and Gujungu revealed expansive arable land and the unmistakable warmth of northern hospitality. Farmers, herders, artisans, and shop owners went about their crafts in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, amplified by the cool Harmattan breeze.

Amid this serene backdrop, we passed by notable landmarks, including Khadija University in Majia, recently acquired by the Jigawa State Government for N11 billion. This investment underscores Jigawa’s commitment to educational and technological advancement, a theme that echoed as we approached our destination —FutureMap Academy in Hadejia.

FutureMap Foundation’s initiatives reflect its commitment to bridging the rural-urban digital gap. With a state-of-the-art training facility in Hadeija, the Foundation provides a platform for young innovators to explore and apply cutting-edge technology, fostering economic growth and sustainable communities.

The academy, modestly nestled along Kilometre Three on Nguru Road, welcomed us with fanfare to the venue of the “Workshop of the Future.” The event was organised by FutureMap Foundation in collaboration with NITDA, Jigawa State, Huawei, Cosmopolitan University, and Open School Initiative.

The energy was palpable as the Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa stepped onto the red carpet to a hero’s welcome as the Special Guest of Honour. His genuine connection with the community was evident in his interactions, pausing for greetings and photos amidst an excited crowd.

Inside the venue, the atmosphere was transformative, a glimpse into the future of technology. The workshop’s theme, “AI for Office Productivity, Design Thinking, Agriculture, Health, Education, Energy, and Climate Change,” was aptly represented by visuals of a young man wearing Virtual Reality (VR) headsets, seemingly reaching into the future.

At least 317 participants across various sectors attended the workshop.

In his keynote address, the NITDA boss emphasised the critical role of technology in reshaping Nigeria’s economic landscape.

“Our future lies in harnessing the potential of our youth and local resources. If we fail to embrace technology now, we risk being left behind in the global economy,” he stated, highlighting the importance of equipping young Nigerians with digital skills to compete globally.

Sessions covered AI applications in office productivity, healthcare, education, energy, agriculture, and climate change, blending theory with practical problem-solving simulations.

Panel discussions delved into Jigawa’s Digital Economy Project, showcasing how AI could modernise agriculture, drive financial inclusion, and streamline governance. Participants tackled real-world challenges in fintech, edutech, agritech, and more, developing actionable solutions through AI-driven approaches.

Turning Jigawa into a potential “Silicon Valley” of Nigeria was the dream of the moderator of the panel, Dr Rislan Abdulazeez Kanya, who is technical adviser to the Jigawa State Governor. He expressed optimism: “We have the talent; FutureMap is providing the platform to harness it.”

FutureMap’s efforts align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on decent work, economic growth, innovation, sustainable cities, and partnerships. With partners like Huawei, NITDA, and the Jigawa State Government, the foundation is fostering a robust tech ecosystem.

The launch of a fellowship program at FutureMap Academy marks another milestone. Designed to nurture digital innovators and entrepreneurs, the fellowship will provide hands-on training in AI, data science, and software development, preparing Nigeria’s youth to lead in the digital era.

FutureMap Foundation’s work demonstrates that the future isn’t a distant concept — it’s being built today. By empowering local talent and driving digital transformation, the Foundation is laying the groundwork for a thriving, inclusive digital economy in Nigeria. Hadeija, with its rich history and emerging tech focus, is proving to be a beacon of hope for rural innovation.

The “Workshop of the Future” hosted in Jigawa was more than an event; it’s a movement towards a digitally empowered Nigeria, bridging divides and unlocking opportunities for all.

Mohammad Dahiru Lawal is executive secretary, the Network of Advocates for Digital Reporting (NADIR).

