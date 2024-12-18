The STACK Reform Conference 2024 successfully highlighted the immense potential of health technology in transforming Nigeria’s healthcare system. By emphasising innovation, cross-sector collaboration and education, the event served as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when diverse minds unite for a common purpose… The future of healthcare in Nigeria looks brighter and the STACK initiative continues to lead the charge toward a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow.

The rapid advancement of technology is transforming the global medical landscape, redefining how healthcare is delivered, received, and experienced. From AI-powered diagnostic tools and telemedicine platforms to electronic health records and personalised medicine, innovation is bridging gaps, enhancing patient outcomes and improving the overall quality of care. In a developing nation like Nigeria, it is imperative to keep pace with these advancements to ensure we are not left behind. Fast-tracking the growth of the country’s healthcare sector inspired the theme of this year’s STACK Reform Conference: Fast Forward: Nigeria’s Giant Leap Into the Future of Healthcare.

Now in its fifth edition, the STACK Reform Conference, organised by the KB Klub, operates with a bold vision: to transform healthcare delivery in Nigeria and across Africa by fostering accessible, affordable, and reliable solutions. Held at the prestigious JF Ade Ajayi Auditorium of the University of Lagos, Akoka, this year’s conference brought together a diverse community of healthcare professionals, tech innovators, educators and students. The event featured an impressive lineup of keynote speeches, dynamic panel sessions, competitions, scholarship awards, interactive workshops and a cutting-edge tech expo.

The conference featured thought-provoking keynote addresses delivered by leading voices in the health and technology sectors. Dr Leke Ojewale, senior technical adviser on Digital Health to Nigeria’s Federal Minister of Health, spoke passionately about empowering the future of Nigeria’s healthcare system. Dr Olatokunbo Ali, managing director at Leadway Health, highlighted the urgency of achieving universal health coverage, while Dr Damilola Adeyemi-Levites, chief investment officer at HealthCap Africa, explored the pivotal role of startups in shaping the future of healthcare. Mr Sinari Daranijo, a business innovation expert, delved into unlocking the full potential of healthcare delivery through entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

A vibrant panel session, “Overcoming the Barriers to Technological Integration in Nigeria’s Healthcare,” brought together tech entrepreneurs, healthcare practitioners, and policymakers for an engaging debate. The session explored challenges such as limited infrastructure, funding constraints and regulatory hurdles, while highlighting opportunities to leverage health-tech innovations. The lively discussions underscored the importance of collaboration between sectors to address systemic issues and unlock transformative solutions.

The conference placed a strong emphasis on youth engagement, spotlighting the innovative minds that will shape Nigeria’s healthcare future.

Northwest Secondary School Speech Competition



Students from six Lagos-based schools delivered eloquent speeches on topics such as “How Technology Will Shape Healthcare in the Next Decade” and “Should AI Replace Healthcare Professionals?” The passion and creativity displayed by the participants captivated the audience, with CMS Grammar School clinching the top prize, followed by International School Lagos and Queen’s College.

Ayodeji Femi-Pearse Essay Competition



University students tackled the theme, “The Role of Technology in Bridging Nigeria’s Doctor-to-Patient Ratio,” in a fiercely contested competition that drew over 400 entries. Twenty finalists were shortlisted, and the top three finalists were celebrated with cash prizes, recognising their innovative ideas for addressing one of Nigeria’s most pressing healthcare challenges.

Scholarship Awards



The Professor Oladapo Ashiru Scholarship for Academic Excellence was awarded to two outstanding medical and dental students from the University of Lagos. The scholarship aims to nurture the next generation of healthcare leaders who will drive innovation in Nigeria’s health-tech ecosystem.

The conference also featured hands-on workshop sessions delivered by NitHub, Emergency Response Africa, Boolbyte, and the Business Doctor. These sessions offered attendees practical skills and insights into various aspects of healthcare and technology. Meanwhile, the STACK Expo showcased live presentations from Boolbyte, Tangent, and Code-Red, where participants witnessed groundbreaking health-tech solutions.

The STACK Reform Conference 2024 successfully highlighted the immense potential of health technology in transforming Nigeria’s healthcare system. By emphasising innovation, cross-sector collaboration and education, the event served as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when diverse minds unite for a common purpose.

With plans already underway for the 2025 edition, the KB Klub is committed to building on this year’s success, aiming for even greater strides in health-tech innovation. The future of healthcare in Nigeria looks brighter and the STACK initiative continues to lead the charge toward a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow.

Oluwatosin Madehin is the president of KB Klub.

