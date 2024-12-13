In the name of Allah, may His peace and blessings be upon His final Messenger, Muhammad, his family, and his companions.

All praise be to the One that has granted His servants some victories against one of the most brutal oppressors of our time.

Dear brothers and sisters! Allah the Almighty says:

“And never think that Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers, oppressors, evil men and wicked people do. He only delays them for a Day when their eyes will stare [in horror].” [Qur’an, 14:42]

The news coming of the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s brutal grip over Aleppo and surrounding areas is something that we should all show thanks for.

The scenes of captives being released from dungeons after years of torture and imprisonment, and refugees that fled persecution finally able to go back to their homes, is certainly heartwarming.

We thank Allah Almighty that oppression is being lessened.

There has reportedly been much misinformation being spread; now Syrian people are looking for advice on how to act at this time, not complain.

First, we ask Allah Almighty that He chooses the best outcome for the Syrian people.

They have been suffering tremendously for the last five decades, and their particular ordeal is of an especially brutal degree that perhaps no others have endured at the hands of their own regimes.

Whether it was the father, Hafez Al-Assad or his son who inherited his brutality after him, this regime is notorious for being one of the most brutal — if not the most brutal — in the entire world.

We need to remember that the land of al-Sham is a land of barakah (blessed land), a land of Islam. And any sincere Muslim should be happy at the oppression against his brothers and sisters being removed.

Indeed, every single Muslim should feel happy and show thanks to Allah for any reduction in the power of an oppressor of the likes of this regime, with the blood of 600,000 people on their hands.

Bashar Al-Assad sent hundreds of thousands~ perhaps millions on assylum to Sweden, Finland, Poland, UK and many other countries since 2011 when he and Russia had three years of killing Syrians he called dissidents.

54 years of dynasty. Al-Assad was the most brutal. If anyone in Syria told Bashar Al-Assad he’d be seeking assylum in 2024, such a person won’t live. Today he and his family are in Moscow under asylum. Wallahi power and times are subject to change.

It is deeply sorrowful that Bashar Al-Assad, a UK-trained ophthalmologist, who had the potential to bring vision and hope to his people, has instead contributed to the literal and figurative blinding of Syrians through the destruction and suffering wrought by the war he has perpetuated.

Unlike man-made norms and ethics, oppression and injustice is a red line for Muslims, regardless of who commits it.

Allah Almighty says:

“O you who have believed, be persistently standing firm for Allah, witnesses in justice, and do not let the hatred of a people prevent you from being just. Be just; that is nearer to righteousness. And fear Allah; indeed, Allah is Acquainted with what you do.” [Qur’an, 5:8]

This is the unique characteristic of support and allyship in Islam, you do not support your ally in oppression, unlike what we see animating other powers in the world today.

The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Help your brother, whether he is an oppressor or an oppressed.” A man asked, “O Allah’s Messenger! I will help him if he is oppressed, but if he is an oppressor, how shall I help him?” The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said, “By preventing him from oppressing [others], for that is how to help him.” [Bukhari]

Allah the Most High says:

“And [all] faces will be humbled before the Ever-Living, the Sustainer of existence. And he will have failed who carries injustice.” [Qur’an, 20:111]

And He the Almighty also warns:

“Surely, Allah’s condemnation is upon the wrongdoers (unjust people).” [Qur’an, 11:18]

Respected brothers and sisters! I’ve encountered many oppressors, many evil men and wicked people in my life—men who, regardless of reason, were out to destroy their people and their country, and even destroy the religion of Allah. I’ve watched men who have had zero concern for the religion of Allah but are glad to spread mischief and wickedness, destroying everything in their path.

Most of these men I have encountered have lost control of something they cherished. Things weren’t going their way, and so they feverishly tried to gain their position again. They are a bother in the beginning, but they are always exposed. A lack of integrity will always manifest itself.

Allah is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Oppressors, Wicked men and evil people rise and make great noise, but they never win in the end. Allah will vindicate Himself and all those who believe in Him and worship Him.

Wallahi if you are an oppressor, if you are an evil man or a wicked person doing evil things, now repent. Turn in humility before the Lord and cry out for His forgiveness and mercy. And, if you are being tormented by oppressors, wicked and evil men, relax. Rest in the Almighty Allah and wait patiently for Him. In His perfect timing, He will set you free and deal with your enemies as surely as night follows day In Shaa Allah!

Dear servants of Allah! In many of the Qur’anic verses containing warnings for those who do mischief and disobey Allah, Allah mentions His punishment of the oppressors, wicked people, evil men and evil-doers in this world as well as the punishment which He has prepared for them in the next life.

In other verses, He mentions only the punishments of the next life, because its punishment is much greater, and its reward is much greater, and it is the place of permanence. So, when the punishments of this world are mentioned, they are secondary to the mentioning of the punishments of the next life, as in the following story of Prophet Yusuf (Peace be upon him). Allah Almighty says:

“In this way we empowered Yusuf in the earth, he moves therein wherever he pleases. We will not negate the reward of those who do good, and the reward of the next life is better for those who believe, and used to fear Allah.” [Surah Yusuf: 56-57]

“And so Allah gave them the reward of this life, and the best of rewards for the next life.” [Surah Al-Imran:148]

“And those who migrated for the sake of Allah after they had been oppressed, we will establish them in the earth in a goodly fashion, and the reward of the next life is greater, if they only knew. Those who have patience, and depend fully on their Lord.” [Surah An-Nahl: 41-42]

Allah said about Prophet Ibrahim (upon him be peace) in another verse:

“And we gave him his reward in this life, and verily he is among the righteous in the next life.” [Surah An-Nahl: 122]

As for what Allah has mentioned about the punishment of this life and the next, we can look to Surah An-Nazi’at in which He Almighty said:

“By those (angels) who violently tear out (the souls of the wicked at death). And by those who gently draw out (the souls of the righteous at death).” [Surah An-Nazi’at: 1-2]

And then, in the same Surah, Allah the Most High said:

“On that day when the great trembling and quaking occurs (upon the first sounding of the Horn, which signals Allah’s putting to death of all creation). Which is followed by another, similar (the second sounding of the Horn, which signals the bringing to life of the whole creation).” [Surah An-Nazi’at: 6-7]

In which He mentioned the day of Al-Kiyamah in general, and then He said: “Has the story of Musa reached you? When his Lord called him in the sacred valley of Tuwa. (Saying) Go to Pharaoh (Fir’aun), for verily he has transgressed. And say to him: Do you have any desire to be purified? And that I should guide you to your Lord so that you should fear Him? Then Musa showed him the Great Sign. But Pharaoh (Fir’aun) rejected and disobeyed. Then he turned away, striving hard (against the truth). Then he collected his forces, and made a proclamation. Saying: I am your lord, most high. So Allah destroyed him, and made an example of him in the hereafter, and in this life. Verily in this there is an instructive warning for those who fear Allah.” [Surah An-Nazi’at: 15-26]

Then, Allah mentioned the place of beginning, and the place of return in detail saying:

“Are you more difficult to create or the heavens? Allah has constructed them. He raised high the canopy, and gave it order and perfection… And so, when the great overwhelming event arrives (i.e. Al-Kiyama). On that day, man will remember all that he used to strive for. And hell-fire will be made plainly visible for all who see. Then, as for the one who transgressed. And preferred the life of this world. Verily (for such) the fire is the final abode. And as for those who had fear of their standing before their Lord, and forbid themselves the dictates of their wishful desire. Verily the Garden (of Paradise) is their final abode.” [Surah An-Nazi’at: 27-28, 34-41]

Also, in Surah al-Muzammil, Allah mentions His own statement:

“And leave me with those who deny the truth, who possess the good things of this life, and leave them for a short time. Verily, we have fetters (to bind them) and fire (to burn them). And food that chokes, and a painful punishment. One day, the earth and the mountains will tremble and quake, and the mountains will be like a heap of sand poured out and flowing down. Verily, we have sent to you a Prophet as a witness over you, just as we sent to Fir’aun a Prophet. But Fir’aun disobeyed the Prophet, so we seized him with a heavy punishment.” [Surah Al-Muzammil: 11-16]

Also, in Surah Al-Haqqah, Allah Almighty mentions the stories of the disbelieving nations such as Thamud, Aad, and Pharaoh (Fir’aun), and then says:

“When a single blast is sounded on the Horn. And the earth and the mountains are lifted up and crushed to powder at a single stroke.” [Surah Al-Haqqah: 13-14]

Then, in verses 15-37 Allah describes the people of heaven and hell, and their condition on the day of Al-Kiyamah and after.

In Surah Al-Qalam, Allah mentions the story of the owners of the garden (i.e. farm) who conspired to withhold the rights of the poor from them and were punished by the destruction of their crop. Then Allah the Most High says:

“Such is the punishment, and the punishment of the hereafter is of greater magnitude, if they only knew.” [Surah Al-Qalam: 33]

Again, in Surah At-Taghabun, Allah the Most High says:

“Didn’t the news reach you of those who rejected faith (Iman) before? They tasted the results of their actions, and for them is a painful punishment. That was because Messengers used to come to them with clear signs, but they said: Should mere human beings guide us? So they rejected faith, and turned away. And Allah is in no need. Allah is free of all needs, worthy of all praise. The disbelievers imagine that they will not be raised up (for judgement) Say: Yes, by my Lord, you will be raised up, then you will be informed of all that you did, and that is very easy for Allah.” [Surah At-Taghabun: 5-7]

Allah has mentioned the condition of those who oppose and disobey the Prophets, as well as the threatened punishments which await them in the hereafter in many chapters of the Qur’an. Among them: Surahs Qaf, Al-Qamar, Al-Mu’minun, As-Sajdah, Az-Zukhruf, Ad-Dukhan, and many others.

Dear brothers and sisters! Whether your reputation that has been wrongly tarnished, your ex has deprived you from seeing your children, family members, close friends or your leaders stole from you, you have been displaced from a land, or have been unjustly imprisoned, it is not a dead-end so long as your expectations in Allah are great. This is because the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“Beware of the Du’a of the oppressed, as it is carried into the clouds. Allah says to it, ‘I swear by my glory and honour, I will answer you even if after some time.’” [Al-Tabarani, on the authority of Khuzaimah Bin Thabit]

The gates of the heavens are open for such a Du’a and no barrier stands between it and Allah, even if the oppressed is a rebellious sinner. The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“The Du’a of the oppressed is answered even if he is a sinner, for his sins only affect him.” [Al-Tayalisi, on the authority of Abu Hurairah]

Rather, even if the oppressed is a non-believer, Allah will honour his cries, as the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“Beware of the Du’a of the oppressed even if he is a non-believer, for no barriers stand before it.” [Ahmad, on the authority of Anas]

One wise poet said:

“Fear the Du’a of the oppressed, as it is quick to ascend into the sky, and bring back down with it a descending punishment.”

So let all the oppressors, all the wicked men and all the evil people be very careful! What happened to Bashar Al-Assad, and what did happened in Ghana’s elections are all lessons to all of us!! This power is very temporary. And remember, wallahi if you are in power today, tomorrow you are not, it must be the turn of another person!!!

And you will reap all what you have sowed.

Lastly, dear brothers and sisters! All sincere Muslims, all over the world should pray and ask Allah Almighty to help our Syrian brothers and sisters, to guide them, and to protect them against all evil and harm, ameen.

All perfect praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

