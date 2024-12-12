Experts in the agricultural sector have called on the National Assembly to expedite action on a bill seeking to establish a legislative framework for farm extension workers in Nigeria.

They said passing the bill would help address the country’s food insecurity challenges.

The experts made the call on Wednesday in Abuja during the launch of Digitising Agricultural Knowledge by Extension Africa, an agri-tech firm specialising in training extension workers across Africa.

The event was attended by farmers and agricultural experts.

Speaking on the proposed legislation, the President of the Nigerian Forum for Agricultural Advisory Services, Fadlullah Olayiwola, stressed the need for lawmakers to prioritise the bill, noting that well-trained extension workers are critical to ensuring food security.

“Expedited action must be taken for this bill to scale through. It aims to regulate agricultural extension services—focusing on research and policy—by standardising the sector. For example, there are private agencies involved in extension services, and without proper regulation, we risk going back to square one. I urge the National Assembly to act swiftly on this bill,” he said.

He further noted that Nigeria’s agricultural sector urgently requires interventions to boost productivity and meet growing food demands.

While acknowledging the importance of research, he emphasised that extension workers play a vital role in translating research into practical solutions for farmers.

“A closer look at agriculture in Nigeria reveals a dire need for solutions, especially given how agricultural extension services have been managed. Extension is supposed to be the backbone of agriculture.

“Huge sums spent on research are wasted if the technology doesn’t reach the field. Who ensures it gets to the field? That chain is broken, and as long as it remains so, progress will be impossible.

“Government must understand that there is no alternative to functional extension services; it must be a top priority. Research institutes don’t directly benefit farmers because their outputs are not communicated in a way farmers understand. Extension workers bridge that gap, translating research into practical language for farmers,” he explained.

Deploying technology in farms —Extension Africa

The Managing Director of Extension Africa, Tajudeen Yahaya, also highlighted the need for incentives to attract young people to the agricultural sector.

He pointed out that most extension workers earn less than the minimum wage, which deters new entrants.

Explaining his firm’s contributions, Mr Yahaya said it has developed a tech platform, Farmex, which functions as an “Uber” for extension workers, connecting them with those in need of their services.

“One major issue is how well-informed farmers are regarding inputs and best practices to maximise output. This gap in extension service delivery is what we’ve identified and are addressing. Nigeria doesn’t have enough extension workers. Imagine having students without teachers.

“In Nigeria, one extension worker often serves over 10,000 farmers. Can we bring more extension workers into the market? The only way is by targeting young people. We need to ask, how convenient is it for them to learn modern systems? How can we equip them with the right skills?

“What we’ve done is harmonise and digitise extension training modules, making them accessible via digital platforms like the African Extension Academy. This approach increases the capacity of young people entering the sector. Through Farmex, these trained agents can connect with companies or individuals seeking their services,” he said.

Addressing post-harvest losses— expert

The Country Director of the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa, Rufus Idris, decried the significant level of post-harvest losses in Nigeria, which he estimated at 30–40 per cent of total production.

He called for urgent measures to reduce waste and increase productivity.

“Nigeria faces numerous food security challenges, including a rapidly growing population and insufficient production levels to meet demand. To bridge this gap, we must increase productivity at all levels.

“Farmers need access to improved seeds to enhance yields per hectare. Additionally, reducing post-harvest losses is crucial. Nearly 30–40 per cent of food produced in this country goes to waste.

“To address these issues, we need policies that support a pluralistic extension service model. This approach will enable both public and private sector participation, allowing more young people to become extension service providers,” he explained.

PREMIUM TIMES had published special reports on post-harvest losses in Nigeria, offering solutions to tackle the issue.

