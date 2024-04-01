The consolidation effort laid out should be actively pursued to bolster national security, but its execution must be efficient and strategic. Meticulous planning, inclusive dialogue with stakeholders, and a judicious strategy are crucial for realising the intended goals, while avoiding adverse side effects. The Nigeria Police Force must take charge of domestic safety, while the National Border Force oversees border security, and the military maintains the nation’s sovereignty.

Border security is imperative for national security, public safety and economic success of communities. – Young Kim

For many years, Nigeria has grappled with a range of security issues that have deeply affected the country’s social fabric, democratic trust, and overall equilibrium. The most pressing concerns include terrorism, which has evolved into widespread banditry and abductions; escalating conflicts between pastoralists and agriculturalists; as well as the rampant siphoning of oil and unauthorised minerals extraction. Organised criminals activities such as cyber fraud, gang violence, human smuggling, and narcotics trafficking makes the country face severe repercussions to its economy and international reputation.

The predominant criminal activities are mainly facilitated by the proliferation of arms – both small and light weapons. Whenever the Nigerian Police parade criminals, there is a display of sophisticated foreign-made and locally assembled weapons used by the suspects. Due to the observed increase in arms proliferation, in 2016 the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons, headed by Ambassador Imohe, conducted a National Small Arms and Light Weapons Survey, which showed how small arms and light weapons have contributed to insecurity and instability in Nigeria for decades.

The statistics on the aberration of the presence of small and light weapons in the country are alarming. According to Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based non-profit, in 2020 Nigeria had an estimated 6.2 million arms in the hands of civilians, beyond those belonging to the military and law enforcement agencies. This is by far the highest number of small arms and light weapons held by civilians in any African country. It also posits that Nigeria has more Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) than any country in sub–Saharan Africa. The compilation of these reports culminated in the creation of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) in 2021. Given the ongoing issues, it appears that the Centre, staffed by representatives of various security forces, the military, and pertinent governmental bodies, is yet to curb the widespread distribution of these weapons.

Given Nigeria’s geographical position, the illegal smuggling of weapons through our porous borders mainly facilitates our security challenges. The Nigeria Immigration Service is presently tasked with safeguarding the nation’s borders. Their duties extend to regulating the movement of people into and out of Nigeria, issuing travel documents, and granting residency permits to non-citizens within the country. Conversely, the Nigeria Customs Service is charged with revenue collection from excise duties, the promotion of domestic and global trade, and conducting anti-smuggling operations, alongside other security measures.

Globally, nations, even those with substantial resources, require assistance with border security challenges. The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) holds the primary responsibility for this task within its territory. In addition to its central role, the CBP manages a broad spectrum of border-related duties, encompassing immigration control, customs oversight, and the advancement of trade processes. Its core objective is to protect the country’s frontiers, thwart unauthorised entry, and guarantee the regulated movement of individuals and commodities through US boundaries. The CBP is active at entry points, along territorial limits, and within maritime areas, to uphold security and promote lawful transit and commerce.

In the United Kingdom, the agency responsible for border security is the Border Force. This law enforcement command operates within the Home Office and plays a critical role in securing the UK border. Its functions include enforcing immigration and customs regulations, controlling the entry of people and goods into the UK, and maintaining security at airports and seaports, both domestically and overseas. Russia, with 16 countries as its neighbours, and spanning approximately 20,000 kilometres, has the Federal Security Service to ensure the integrity and security of its borders, both land and sea.

The solution to border security in our country is the creation a new Nigeria Border Force by merging the existing Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigeria Immigration Service. A critical element is to remove the revenue collection aspect of the NCS and transfer it to the Federal Inland Revenue Service or change the name and functions of the agency to the National Revenue Service. No law enforcement mechanism should be saddled with revenue generation or collection responsibilities. Trade facilitation issues should be moved to the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Commerce, with parastatals under it to include the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission and Nigerian Export Promotion Council which would handle issues of trade, commerce, imports, exports, etc. The issuance of international passports under the Nigeria Immigration Service should equally move to the National Information Management Commission.

This will enhance national security because a unified border force could streamline security efforts by combining the expertise and resources of both agencies, and this coordinated border management would improve surveillance, intelligence sharing, and response to security threats. A single agency could harmonise policies, procedures, and protocols for border management for consistent enforcement and control across land, sea, and air borders. The merger would also reduce redundancy and enhance efficient resource allocation through better utilisation of personnel, equipment, and infrastructure. There will be no ambiguity about border control.

There is no doubt that this would be a complex integration process. Merging two distinct agencies involves challenges related to organisational culture, hierarchy, and operational practices. Staffing decisions, training, and reorganisation would require careful planning and execution. The pragmatic thing to do is to create an agency that absorbs only what is required from the two agencies. Transferring revenue collection from NCS to the Federal Revenue Service (FIRS) could impact revenue generation in the short term because NCS has specialised knowledge in customs duties, tariffs, and trade facilitation, which may take time to transfer to FIRS. As an alternative, those with such skills could move to FIRS.

The consolidation effort laid out should be actively pursued to bolster national security, but its execution must be efficient and strategic. Meticulous planning, inclusive dialogue with stakeholders, and a judicious strategy are crucial for realising the intended goals, while avoiding adverse side effects. The Nigeria Police Force must take charge of domestic safety, while the National Border Force oversees border security, and the military maintains the nation’s sovereignty. Addressing these matters demands a unified approach, robust governance, and, above all, a resolute political commitment.

Umar Yakubu writes from Center for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch and serves on the Board of the United Nations Convention against Corruption Coalition.

