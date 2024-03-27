As we extend our congratulations to President-elect Faye and commend Senegal for a peaceful and fair election, let us embrace this moment as a catalyst for Africa’s resurgence. President Faye’s presidency signifies more than just a political transition; it embodies the collective aspirations of a continent on the brink of a new dawn. Together, let us rise and chart a course towards a brighter future for all Africans. Africa will rise again!

As I delved into news report of President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s election in Senegal, a wave of nostalgia washed over me. “For the first time in history, Africa elects a 44-year-old”. I couldn’t help but recall a conversation with my Liberian mentor, Eddie Jarwolo, who served as an ECOWAS Observer during the 25th March Senegalese election. His vivid account of the passion and vigour exhibited by Senegal’s youth transported me to the bustling streets of Dakar, where I could feel the pulse of the people echoing through the air. It was a fervour reminiscent of the energy pulsating through football stadiums during the AFCON 2024 tournament.

The enthusiasm displayed by the Senegalese youth was not merely a fleeting moment; it was a reflection of their deep-seated desire for change. They rallied behind the political movement spearheaded by the charismatic Ousmane Sonko, a symbol of hope for the masses. Faye’s victory symbolises more than just a shift in leadership; it represents a collective aspiration for emancipation from neo-colonialism, monetary reform, and diplomatic resurgence.

However, amidst the jubilation, it is essential to temper our optimism with pragmatism. Faye’s ascent to power marks the beginning of a monumental journey, rather than the culmination of a revolution. The road ahead is fraught with challenges, chief among them being the need for reconciliation and unity within Senegal. Political divisions must be bridged to ensure that the nation’s democracy remains resilient, especially in light of the precarious state of affairs in neighbouring West African states.

Moreover, as Senegal’s major trade partner, France’s role in the country’s economic landscape cannot be understated. Any efforts to recalibrate Senegal’s relationship with France must be approached with caution, taking into account the interests of all stakeholders and exploring viable alternatives for the Senegalese people.

In navigating these complexities, Faye must not overlook the invaluable wisdom and experience offered by Senegal’s traditional and cultural institutions. While youthfulness brings vitality and innovation, it must be complemented by the stability and continuity provided by elders and Ulamahs.

On the regional stage, the burden of guidance and support falls upon ECOWAS, led by President Bola Tinubu. Faye’s presidency represents a beacon of hope for democracy in Africa, and ECOWAS must rally behind him to ensure his success and prevent any potential backsliding into military rule.

Reflecting on Faye’s journey to the presidency, one cannot ignore the indelible imprint of his mentor, Ousmane Sonko. Despite facing disqualification, Sonko’s unwavering passion ignited a flame of hope that fuelled Faye’s campaign. As Faye assumes office, I pray that the energy translates into tangible development for the people of Senegal.

For Nigerian youth, Faye’s victory serves as both inspiration and a call to action. The emergence of a youthful leader in Senegal underscores the potential for transformative change driven by the next generation. As we witness young Nigerians making strides across various sectors, let us heed the lessons of civility and progressive politics demonstrated by our Senegalese counterparts.

As we extend our congratulations to President-elect Faye and commend Senegal for a peaceful and fair election, let us embrace this moment as a catalyst for Africa’s resurgence. President Faye’s presidency signifies more than just a political transition; it embodies the collective aspirations of a continent on the brink of a new dawn. Together, let us rise and chart a course towards a brighter future for all Africans. Africa will rise again!

Titilope Tawakkaltu Anifowoshe writes from Igbonla Town, Irepodun LGA, Kwara. Email: Titilopeanny@gmail.com

