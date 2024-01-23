The Ogun State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, impeached its speaker, Olakunle Oluomo over what it described as “gross misconduct.”

Mr Oluomo, a member representing Ifo Constituency 1, was impeached by 18 of the 26 lawmakers during a plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Bolanle Ajayi.

Oludaisi Elemide, who represents Odeda Constituency in the Assembly, was elected as the new speaker.

The events at the Assembly complex were carried out amid heavy presence of security operatives, including the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Adegoke Adeyanju, member representing Yewa North 1, moved the motion for the speaker’s impeachment. The motion was seconded by Ademola Adeniran who represents Sagamu 11.

Addressing journalists after his election as the new speaker, Mr Elemide told residents of the state to expect the best from him.

“We are law abiding legislators. We want the world to know that there has been a change in leadership. 18 members signed for me to be the speaker. People should remain calm. We are in custody of all the authority of the House,” he said.

Mr Elemide dispelled the news making the rounds that Governor Dapo Abiodun is behind the impeachment. He also assured the governor of the support of the new leadership.

Also speaking after the impeachment, another member, Damilola Soneye, who represents Obafemi Owode, noted that the office of the speaker should always be first among equals.

“The speaker was impeached due to gross misconduct, bordering on high handedness, lack of focus and transparency, arrogance and poor leadership style, financial misappropriation and inciting members against themselves,” he said.

It was learnt that the Clerk and the Deputy Clerk of the House, Deji Adeyemo and Funmilayo Adeyemi were also at the plenary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

