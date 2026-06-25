Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Folasade Ogunsola, were among prominent Nigerians honoured on Wednesday at the fifth Women in Technology and Engineering Summit and Awards (WITESA) for their contributions to inclusive innovation and the advancement of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in Nigeria.

The awards ceremony, held at the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History in Lagos, marked the end of the two-day summit, which embraced policymakers, technology leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators to discuss the future of technology and women’s participation in STEM.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Bolanle Olukare, Mr Hamzat urged governments, private organisations, and educational institutions to take deliberate steps to bridge Nigeria’s digital divide.

“No community should be left behind by geography, economic status, age or gender,” he said.

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He highlighted Lagos State’s investments in technology hubs, digital education, healthcare innovation and broadband infrastructure as examples of how technology can drive economic growth while creating opportunities for women and young people. Mr Hamzat reaffirmed the state’s commitment to policies that encourage innovation and expand access to digital opportunities.

Mrs Ogunsola was recognised alongside other distinguished women across the technology, telecommunications, fintech and healthcare sectors for their contributions to STEM and national development.

Awards based on public nominations

Speaking at the ceremony, the convener of WITESA, Motunrayo Opawole, said recipients were selected through an open public nomination process.

“People know, people are looking, and your efforts are recognised,” she told the award recipients. She also commended women working in STEM, noting that many continue to overcome significant barriers and make remarkable contributions to their fields.

Award recipients

Mr Hamzat received the Public Sector Technology and Engineering Leader of the Year Award, while Mrs Ogunsola received the Research Excellence Award in STEM.

More than 30 women and four men received awards in recognition of their contributions to innovation, engineering, technology and scientific research. Among other recipients, Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, received the Public Sector Digital Transformative Award.

Bukola Ajayi, Chief Information Officer of MTN Nigeria, won the Technology Leadership Award. At the same time, Oluwatosin Olaseinde, founder and CEO of MoneyAfrica and Ladda, received the Female Innovator of the Year Award.

Advancing women’s participation in STEM

The summit, themed “Engineering Africa’s Future: Innovation, Infrastructure and Inclusive Technology,” began on Tuesday and focused on strengthening women’s leadership, innovation and participation across science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Organised by Womenovate, the annual event serves as a platform for discussions on policies and initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion within Africa’s technology ecosystem.

Earlier during the summit, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Bolaji Dada, said the success of WITESA demonstrates that women excel when given equal access to opportunities.

“When women are given access to opportunity, they excel, they innovate, and they transform societies,” he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu added that Africa cannot fully realise its economic and technological potential while women remain underrepresented in the technology sector.