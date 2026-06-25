There was outrage in Anambra State on Tuesday when a woman disguised as a nurse attempted to abduct newborns in a hospital in the state.

The incident, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, happened at Divine Mercy Hospital, a private facility in Awada, an urban community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

Sources told this newspaper that the woman entered the hospital and claimed she was a newly employed nurse there.

According to the sources, the woman carried a nylon bag containing a nurse’s gown and moved to the children’s ward where she allegedly attempted to abduct some newborns.

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Some video clips circulating on Facebook showed some patients and women said to have newly delivered their babies in the hospital accusing the woman of being “a child trafficker and criminal.”

In one of the clips seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the woman was interrogated by some people, including the hospital’s authorities.

In the clip, one of the patients narrated what happened.

“This is what is happening in Divine Mercy (Hospital) today (Tuesday). Somebody walked into the hospital, wore a white gown and claimed she is a nurse and tried to carry some newborns and she was caught,” the patient said in Igbo language.

Another patient, in another clip, said the woman had asked some new mothers in the hospital the gender of the newborns.

The patient said after enquiring about the gender of the newborns, the woman stepped out, phoned an unknown person and asked the person the gender of the children he wanted.

Police speak

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the suspect was now under “protective custody” after police operatives attached to the Awada Divisional Headquarters rescued her from an angry mob.

“The suspect is currently in protective custody and assisting the investigating police officers in identifying others involved,” he said.

The spokesperson said the case was suspected to be child trafficking and that the police were investigating it.

He said: “According to eyewitness accounts, the suspect in the afternoon of 23rd June 2026 allegedly gained access to the hospital premises disguised in attire resembling that of a nurse and was observed making secret video recordings of newborn babies in the maternity ward.

“When questioned by hospital staff and other persons present, she reportedly claimed to be an employee of the hospital.

“However, upon verification, the management of the Hospital confirmed that she was not a member of its staff.”