Access Holdings Plc has announced the retirement of Bolaji Agbede as Executive Director, Business Support, effective 30 June, following the expiration of her term.

Ms Agbede served the Access Group with distinction for over two decades, making significant contributions to its growth and transformation, the group stated in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Access Holdings said she also contributed to the institutional development of the group across various leadership capacities during her tenure.

“The Board expresses its profound appreciation for her dedicated service and exemplary leadership,” the group stated.

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Access Holdings said Ms Agbede demonstrated exemplary leadership as Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company following the tragic passing of the former Group Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, in February 2024.

According to Access Holdings, during a critical period in the group’s history, she demonstrated remarkable professionalism, stability, and commitment.

The group acknowledged the executive director for helping to ensure continuity of leadership and sustained business performance.

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“The Board thanks Ms Agbede for her invaluable contributions to the Group and wishes her continued success and fulfilment in all her future endeavours,” Access Holdings said.