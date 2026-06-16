Ericsson’s June 2026 Mobility Report says the number of global 5G mobile subscriptions rose to 3.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026, highlighting growing demand for advanced connectivity worldwide.

The Ericsson report, released on Tuesday, showed that 162 million new 5G subscriptions were added during the quarter, pushing global adoption beyond the 3 billion mark.

It projects that global 5G subscriptions will more than double to 6.4 billion by 2031, as network deployments and device availability continue to expand.

“For Africa, the findings underscore opportunities to accelerate broadband access, digital inclusion and enterprise connectivity through wider 5G adoption,” the report said.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The Ericsson report agrees with industry statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), a regulatory body, which reported that Nigeria’s 5G penetration continued to show a steady upward trajectory in the first quarter of 2026.

The NCC statistics showed growing adoption of next-generation mobile services nationwide.

The data showed that 5G penetration rose to 4.20 per cent in March 2026, up from 4.06 per cent in February, indicating sustained consumer demand for faster internet speeds and improved network performance.

It said that the growth was built on the momentum recorded at the start of the year, when 5G penetration stood at 3.94 per cent in January 2026.

The statistics added that the month-on-month increase highlighted the gradual expansion of 5G infrastructure by mobile network operators, as well as increasing uptake of 5G-enabled devices among subscribers.

The Ericsson report also noted that about 390 service providers had launched commercial 5G services globally, while more than 90 operators had deployed 5G Standalone (SA) networks.

According to the report, 5G networks carried 48 per cent of global mobile data traffic at the end of 2025 and are expected to handle 85 per cent by 2031.

“Regions expected to record the highest adoption levels by 2031 include Western Europe, North America, North East Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

“However, Africa has been identified among regions where Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) growth remains limited despite strong long-term potential.

“Broader deployment of 5G infrastructure and supportive policies can unlock significant opportunities across the continent,” the Ericsson report stated.

It reported rising commercial adoption of differentiated connectivity services enabled by 5G SA network slicing technology.

It said the number of such commercial offerings increased from 65 in November 2025 to 84 globally, reflecting a shift from early trials to mainstream deployment.

Commenting, Ericsson’s Chief Technology Officer and Publisher of the report, Erik Ekudden, said mobile networks are evolving into intelligent digital infrastructure.

Mr Ekudden said the emergence of physical artificial intelligence would transform traffic patterns as AI becomes embedded in devices, vehicles and smart cities.

He noted that the growing deployment of 5G SA and network slicing was helping operators meet increasingly diverse connectivity requirements.

The report also highlighted growing interest in 5G-powered fixed wireless access as operators seek new revenue streams.

According to Ericsson, 71 per cent of FWA providers now offer services over 5G, up from 57 per cent a year earlier.

Similarly, 57 per cent of operators now offer speed-based tariff plans, up from 51 per cent in June 2025.

The report also noted that new 5G FWA launches were recorded in Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Morocco, Taiwan, Türkiye and Vietnam during the review period.

Ericsson said FWA adoption remained strongest in North America, Nordic countries, GCC markets and parts of Asia.

The report revealed changing network usage patterns, with uplink traffic increasingly growing faster than downlink traffic.

It attributed the trend to increased use of collaboration applications, cloud storage services and sharing of user-generated content through smartphones.

Ericsson’s network measurements showed that 43 of 55 service providers recorded faster uplink growth than downlink traffic.

It said that 17 operators experienced uplink traffic growth rates more than 1.5 times those of downlink traffic.

The company projected that AI-related applications could drive uplink traffic volumes to more than three times 2025 levels by 2031.

“Network data traffic, covering both mobile broadband and FWA services, increased by 22 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026.

“The growth exceeded earlier expectations and was driven mainly by strong demand in India and North America,” the report noted.

It further highlighted growing industry attention on sixth-generation, or 6G, mobile technology.

According to Ericsson, standardisation discussions are already underway, with integrated sensing and communication expected to be a key feature.

Other anticipated capabilities, it noted, included seamless integration of terrestrial and satellite networks, improved coverage and stronger energy efficiency.

The report said artificial intelligence would be a foundational element of future 6G networks and services.

Ericsson expects the first implementable 6G specifications to be completed between late 2028 and early 2029.

It projected commercial 6G deployments to begin around 2030, with the United States, China, Japan, South Korea and GCC countries expected to lead adoption.

The report also examined how mobile connectivity was supporting AI-driven enterprise transformation and the growth of AI-enabled extended reality applications.

It disclosed one of its case studies developed with Qualcomm, which explored emerging opportunities for smart glasses and wearable technologies powered by AI and advanced networks.

Ericsson said the findings reinforced the need for African countries to expand their investments in digital infrastructure to remain competitive in the emerging AI-driven economy.

(NAN)