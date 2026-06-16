It said the closure is to facilitate the installation of heavy steel bridge beams as part of ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction work on the bridge.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Lagos.

According to Mr Osiyemi, the installation exercise will be carried out in two phases: from 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 17 June, to 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, 18 June, and from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, 21 June.

He said the entire section of the bridge would be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic during the specified periods to ensure safe installation of the steel beams by the Federal Ministry of Works.

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“Consequently, the entire section of Iddo Bridge will be temporarily closed to vehicular movement during the periods stated above to ensure the safe installation of the steel beams on the bridge,” he said.

Mr Osiyemi urged motorists to make use of alternative routes during the closure.

He said motorists travelling from Oyingbo and Yaba to Ijora Olopa, Apapa and Costain should use Funsho Williams Avenue to continue their journeys.

He added that motorists travelling from Marina to Ijora Olopa, Apapa and Costain should descend the ramp to access Iddo-Onigbe, connect through Oyingbo and continue through Murtala Muhammed Way.

According to him, motorists travelling from Ijora Olopa and Apapa towards Carter Bridge and Marina should use the Eko Bridge by connecting through Apapa Road, then continuing through Murtala Muhammed Way, Iddo-Onigbe, and Carter Bridge.

Mr Osiyemi appealed to road users to remain patient and cooperate with traffic management officials deployed to manage vehicular movement during the temporary closure.

He assured residents that adequate traffic control measures would be put in place to minimise inconveniences and ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the period.

(NAN)