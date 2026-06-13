The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of a member of the House, Yaya Tongo, describing his passing as shocking and a painful loss to the parliament and the nation.

Mr Tongo, who represented Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency of Gombe State, died in Abuja on Friday evening after a brief illness. He was six days away from his 63rd birthday.

Until his death, the lawmaker served as Chairman of the Nigeria–United Arab Emirates Parliamentary Friendship Group in the House.

In a condolence message issued on Saturday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, Mr Tajudeen described the late legislator as a committed representative who served his constituents with dedication and patriotism.

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The speaker said Mr Tongo’s death came as a shock, noting that the late lawmaker remained an active participant in legislative activities and made significant contributions to parliamentary debates and national development.

He recalled the deceased lawmaker’s interventions during plenary sessions and committee engagements, saying his wealth of experience and commitment to public service enriched the work of the House.

According to the speaker, Mr Tongo’s passing has created a vacuum in the legislature and among those who worked closely with him.

“Though it is painful to lose a colleague of his standing, the House finds solace in the fact that he lived a life worthy of emulation,” he stated.

Mr Tajudeen extended his condolences to the family of the deceased lawmaker, the people of Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency, and the government and people of Gombe State.

He also prayed for Allah’s mercy upon the late lawmaker, asking that his shortcomings be forgiven and that he be granted Aljannatul Firdaus.

House leadership reacts

In a separate statement issued by the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, the Green Chamber said it received the news of Mr Tongo’s death with “profound shock and sadness.”

The statement said the lawmaker’s passing marked the end of a distinguished career dedicated to public service, grassroots development, and democratic governance.

The House noted that Mr Tongo built a reputation as a seasoned politician and administrator whose public service career spanned several decades and various levels of government.

Before his election into the House of Representatives, he served as Chairman of Funakaye Local Government Area of Gombe State, Special Adviser to the Gombe State Government, and later as a member of the Gombe State House of Assembly.

The House leadership described him as a respected voice in parliament who consistently advocated policies aimed at improving the welfare of his constituents and promoting national development.

According to the statement, Mr Tongo brought wisdom, experience and an extensive understanding of governance to legislative deliberations, earning the respect of colleagues across political divides.

“His contributions to nation-building and democratic development will remain an enduring part of his legacy,” it said.

The House further noted that his role as Chairman of the Nigeria–United Arab Emirates Parliamentary Friendship Group reflected his commitment to strengthening international parliamentary relations and fostering cooperation between Nigeria and strategic partners.

The House also disclosed that details regarding parliamentary tributes and funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

Mr Tongo’s death comes as a significant loss to the 10th House of Representatives, where he was regarded as one of the experienced lawmakers contributing to legislative debates and constituency-focused representation.

His passing adds to the growing list of serving and former lawmakers whose deaths have left a void in Nigeria’s parliamentary landscape.