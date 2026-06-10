Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Tuesday linked the surge in insecurity across Nigeria to what he described as efforts by the opposition to undermine President Bola Tinubu’s administration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“There is no vacancy in Aso Rock,” he declared.

Mr Okpebholo made the remarks in Benin City during the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for the forthcoming local elections in Edo South Senatorial District.

His comments come against the backdrop of growing concerns over kidnappings and violent attacks in Edo State, where security agencies have recorded dozens of abductions and several high-profile attacks on highways in recent months.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“There is no vacancy in Aso Rock. They can even kidnap all of us—yes, there is no vacancy in Aso Rock,” the governor said, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

“What is happening today is the handiwork of the opposition. They have failed. Have they not failed? Is it by kidnapping children? Then who are you going to govern? There will be nobody for you to govern. So let them give us peace so that we can rule well.”

Security concerns in Edo

The governor’s remarks followed a period of heightened security challenges in Edo, particularly along major highways and in parts of Edo Central and Edo North senatorial districts.

In February, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the police arrested 87 suspected kidnappers and rescued 30 victims in Edo.

In April, gunmen attacked a commercial bus along the Lagos–Benin Expressway near Iguobazuwa, killing the driver and abducting three passengers. The attack renewed concerns over the safety of travellers on one of Nigeria’s busiest transport corridors.

Weeks later, armed kidnappers ambushed a Young Shall Grow Motors bus conveying passengers from Akwa Ibom to Lagos along the Benin-Lagos Road, abducting 13 travellers after shooting a female passenger. Security operatives subsequently rescued all the victims following a two-week operation involving drone surveillance and coordinated bush-combing exercises.

The police command in Edo has acknowledged the scale of the challenge.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that in May, the Commissioner of Police in Edo, Monday Agbonika disclosed that police arrested 55 suspected kidnappers and rescued 58 victims between March and May as part of intensified operations against violent crimes across the state. The police said intelligence-led operations, drone deployment and digital tracking technologies had been expanded to combat kidnapping and related crimes.

Security agencies have also carried out raids on suspected kidnappers’ hideouts in parts of Edo, leading to arrests and the recovery of weapons.

‘Tinubu has done more’

At the campaign event, Mr Okpebholo said President Tinubu had achieved more for the country than previous administrations.

According to him, the benefits of the removal of fuel subsidy are already visible through infrastructure and development projects across Edo.

The governor congratulated APC candidates who emerged from the party’s primaries for the council elections, expressing confidence that their victories would strengthen the party ahead of future contests.

He said the APC remained committed to delivering the 2.5 million votes it had pledged for President Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

APC unveils candidates

Speaking at the event, the APC State Chairperson, Jarrett Tenebe, described the ruling party as “the dominant political force” in Edo.

Mr Tenebe urged the candidates to take the message of the governor’s development agenda to communities across the state and replicate such initiatives at the local government level if elected.

The event also featured the official presentation of APC candidates in Edo South, including Ogbeide Ihama, Paddy Iyamu and Omorede Igbinedion.

While unveiling the candidates, party leaders expressed optimism that the APC would secure victory in the council polls and consolidate its influence across the state.