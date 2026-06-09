The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday says it would not tolerate the imposition of candidates in any state.

The opposition party stated this following a meeting between its national leader, Seriake Dickson, and leaders of the Kwankwasiya movement, a political group founded by former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

In a statement posted on its verified X handle, the NDC acknowledged the ongoing crisis between the Kwankwasiya movement and older party members in Kano State.

The party warned that it would not impose candidates in Kano State or any other part of the country, stating its commitment to internal democracy and inclusive participation.

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The NDC said the meeting with the Kwankwasiyya delegation, hosted by Mr Dickson, was fruitful and productive.

“A delegation of the national leadership of the Kwankwasiya movement last night met with the national leader, His Excellency Senator Henry Seriake Dickson and the leadership of the NDC.

”The closed-door meeting was aimed at resolving the issues between the Kwankwasiya movement and the legacy officials of the NDC in Kano State.

“Senator Dickson and the NDC leadership are mediating in the process in order to enhance inclusion and participation by every party member.

“The NDC leadership will not impose candidates in Kano State, and indeed across the nation as the party cherishes the virtues of internal democracy.

“The meeting, which lasted several hours, was productive.

“The NDC has not released any official results of its primary elections in any state. Hence, the public and party members are urged to disregard any such list in circulation”, the statement added.

The NDC’s statement followed reports that a petition co-signed by the NDC chairperson in Kano, Usaini Mairiga, and Muhammed Serina, the NDC Northwest Vice Chairman, was addressed to Mr Dickson.

The document allegedly claimed that Mr Kwankwaso had deviated from a sharing formula agreed to for the nomination of candidates for the 2027 elections in Kano.

However, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Mr Mairiga denied any rift between himself and the Kwankwasiyya movement over candidate nominations.

He claimed that he never signed any statement or petition challenging the party’s primary outcomes in Kano.