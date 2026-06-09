The Nigerian Presidency has denied allegations that President Bola Tinubu or the federal government interfered in the ongoing ward delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State, insisting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) remains constitutionally independent in carrying out its responsibilities.

The clarification follows escalating tensions over the implementation of a Supreme Court-backed delineation exercise in the Warri Federal Constituency, which has triggered protests, political disputes and disruptions to oil and gas operations in the area.

Responding to PREMIUM TIMES’ enquiry on Tuesday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the Presidency had issued no directive to INEC regarding the exercise.

“The Presidency has not issued any directive to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the implementation of the delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency,” Mr Onanuga said.

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He emphasised that INEC is “an independent constitutional institution” empowered to discharge its duties in accordance with the Constitution, relevant laws and judicial pronouncements.

“The position of the Federal Government is clear and consistent: lawful court judgements should be respected and implemented through the appropriate constitutional and institutional processes,” he said.

According to him, any grievances arising from the delineation exercise should be pursued through lawful engagement with the relevant authorities.

Mr Onanuga also said the Presidency was unaware of any official decision by INEC that altered the commission’s constitutional responsibilities and advised that questions regarding the operational implementation of the exercise should be directed to the electoral body.

“The Federal Government has no interest in interfering with the independence of INEC or undermining the rule of law,” he said, adding that President Tinubu remains committed to strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring that public institutions operate without undue interference.

Warning over oil facility disruptions

The Presidency also expressed concern over the report that protests connected to the delineation dispute have affected oil and gas facilities in the Warri area.

“While citizens have a constitutional right to peaceful expression and lawful protest, actions capable of disrupting economic activities, threatening public safety or damaging national infrastructure are unacceptable,” Mr Onanuga said.

He stressed that critical national assets must not be endangered under any circumstances and urged all stakeholders to pursue their concerns peacefully and lawfully.

“The Federal Government remains committed to peace, dialogue, the rule of law and the preservation of public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions,” he added.

The issue

The Presidency’s response follows allegations by a group known as Indigenous Ijaw and Urhobo People in Warri Federal Constituency that the President Tinubu and senior federal officials were interfering in INEC’s implementation of the delineation exercise.

In a letter addressed to the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, and copied to several federal authorities, the group also alleged that due to Mr Tinubu’s marital ties with the Itsekiris, the Presidency was exerting pressure on the electoral commission to halt or alter the implementation of the Supreme Court judgement that mandated the fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units in the federal constituency which favours the Ijaws and Urhobo communities.

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The group warned that any deviation from the court’s decision could undermine public confidence in democratic institutions and deepen ethnic tensions in the oil-rich region.

The controversy stems from INEC’s efforts to implement a Supreme Court judgement delivered in relation to the long-running dispute over the delineation of electoral wards in Warri Federal Constituency, which comprises Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North local government areas.

The exercise has generated disagreements among ethnic groups in the area, particularly the Ijaw, Urhobo and Itsekiri communities, each of whom has accused the others of seeking political advantage through the delineation process.