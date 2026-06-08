The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has ratified and endorsed the outcome of the party’s 2027 nationwide primaries ahead of the forthcoming election.

The National Leader of the NDC, Seriake Dickson, announced this in a post on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Mr Dickson, a former governor of Bayelsa State, said the National Executive Committee (NEC) ratified and endorsed the outcome of the NDC’s primaries during its second meeting on Wednesday.

“After reviewing reports from across the federation, NEC ratified and endorsed the outcome of the nationwide primary elections and commended our electoral committees, screening and appeal panels, party officials, volunteers, aspirants, candidates, and supporters whose dedication ensured the successful conduct of the exercise,” he said.

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The endorsement of the NDC’s nationwide primaries came despite allegations of manipulation by some aspirants who took part in the exercise.

Meanwhile, the NDC has yet to release the results of its nationwide primaries officially.

The party held the primaries on 29 May, including presidential, national assembly and governorship primary elections.

Reconciliation for aggrieved members

Mr Dickson, in the post, admitted that there were allegations that some results of the NDC’s primaries were manipulated.

“While acknowledging that there were challenges and disagreements in some locations, the NEC reaffirmed its commitment to internal democracy, transparency, fairness, and inclusion,” he said.

The NDC national leader, however, said the party has resolved to pursue reconciliations in the party.

“We resolved to immediately intensify reconciliation, consultation, and stakeholder engagement efforts across the country and called on all aspirants and stakeholders to remain actively involved in the task of building the party.

“The NDC values every member and remains committed to ensuring that everyone has a role to play in our collective journey,” he said.

Electronic voting, grassroots mobilisation

Mr Dickson further said the NDC’s NEC also approved plans to introduce electronic voting in future primaries and congresses.

He said the NDC leaders also directed the strengthening of the party’s digital membership registration and party data management systems.

“The committee also resolved to intensify grassroots mobilisation and membership expansion nationwide while strengthening party structures at ward, local government, state, zonal, and national levels as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum,” he added.