The police command in Enugu State has foiled a kidnapping attempt, and shot dead two suspects in two separate operations in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said three firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, a Beretta and locally-fabricated double-barrelled pistols, two magazines loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm calibre ammunition, one live cartridge and phones were recovered during the operations.

He said the police received information at about 8:30 p.m. on 30 May that a gang of about five armed men was attempting to kidnap an individual along the Nowas–Abakpa Road axis of Enugu.

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“Operatives attached to the command’s Trans-Ekulu Division, in collaboration with members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group, swiftly responded and encountered the suspects, who opened fire on them.

“Our operatives responded with precision and fatally immobilised one of the suspects, while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“The suspect was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the attending doctor.

“One AK-47 rifle, a double magazine loaded with thirty rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition, and two mobile phones were recovered from the neutralised suspect.

“Further intelligence-led operations by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Sub-Unit of the command’s Violent Crime Response Unit led to the recovery of a Beretta pistol connected to the criminal gang.”

Mr Ndukwe said that on the same date at about 9:19 p.m., the police received information that a gang of armed robbers had invaded a residence in Owo community, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu.

He said the gang of armed robbers was robbing a male victim of his personal belongings.

The spokesman said that operatives attached to the Amechi-Idodo Division, in conjunction with members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group, immediately mobilised to the scene and engaged the suspects.

He said that upon sighting the operatives, the criminal suspects opened fire on the team.

According to him, the operatives responded and shot dead one of the suspects, while others fled with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

He said that one locally-made double-barrelled pistol loaded with one live cartridge was recovered from the slain suspect.

“Operational efforts have been intensified to detain the fleeing suspects and recover additional exhibits, while investigations into both incidents are ongoing,” he said.

He quoted the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, as commending the operatives and members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group for their bravery, professionalism and prompt response.

The commissioner reiterated the command’s resolve to protecting lives and property in the state.

He urged citizens to continue providing credible and timely information to security agencies to enhance public safety.

(NAN)