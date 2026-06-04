Communities in Akwa Ibom State affected by oil pollution have threatened to intensify legal and advocacy actions against major oil companies operating in the area, accusing them of decades of environmental degradation and neglect.

The threat was made during a town hall meeting organised by the Community Development Advocacy Foundation (CODAF) on 30 May in Akwa Ibom State as part of activities marking the Africa Week of Action themed, “Kick Polluters Out of Nigeria.”

Participants drawn from Eket and Ibeno communities, alongside environmental advocates, expressed concern over the worsening impact of oil exploration on public health, livelihoods and the environment.

PREMIUM TIMES reported last month that stakeholders in the Niger Delta called on the federal government of Nigeria to view leaking and undecommissioned oil facilities across the region as “crime scenes” due to the threat they pose to the ecosystem and health.

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Speaking at the meeting, CODAF’s Project Manager, Endurance Oriakhogba, said residents and environmental experts believe life expectancy in many oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta has fallen to between 40 and 47 years, which he said is significantly below the national average.

Mr Oriakhogba attributed the development to prolonged exposure to hydrocarbon pollution, contaminated water sources, gas flaring and the destruction of traditional means of livelihood such as fishing and farming.

He cited an oil spill that affected more than 27 coastal communities in Ibeno Local Government Area in August 2024, alleging the incident stemmed from an offshore facility operated by an international oil company.

According to him, the spill polluted water bodies and disrupted fishing activities across the affected communities.

He also questioned the operations of multinational oil companies in Nigeria, noting that some countries are moving towards ending fossil fuel extraction while companies headquartered there continue oil production activities abroad.

Community members accused oil firms, including TotalEnergies and Seplat Energy, of failing to adequately address the environmental consequences of their operations.

They also criticised the federal government’s response to oil spill incidents, alleging weak enforcement of environmental regulations and inadequate compensation for affected residents.

A youth leader from Eket, Honour Michael, said communities have repeatedly complained about pollution without receiving sufficient support from government agencies.

He alleged that compensation, where approved, often fails to reach those directly affected by environmental damage.

At the end of the meeting, participants adopted a roadmap aimed at increasing pressure on oil companies operating in the area.

The measures include pursuing class-action lawsuits against polluting firms, lobbying the National Assembly to review operating licences, engaging international human rights mechanisms, establishing a community pollution register and exploring economic pressure campaigns.

The communities said they would continue to pursue what they described as lawful and non-violent measures to seek environmental justice and greater accountability from oil companies operating in the Niger Delta.