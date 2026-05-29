The Nigerian Army and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) are set for a showdown over MASSOB’s recent directive to churches in the South-east to conduct a memorial service for civil war victims.

MASSOB is a separatist group agitating for the creation of an independent state of Biafra from the South-east and some parts of the south-south of Nigeria.

In a statement by its National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, MASSOB directed churches in the region to hold memorial and thanksgiving services on Sunday, 31 May, in honour of deceased victims of the civil war, which happened from 1967 to 1970.

The separatist group also restated its earlier sit-at-home directive for 30 May, in celebration of Biafra Day.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

It maintained that markets, schools, banks, motor parks and other public and private business premises should be shut on the stated day from 6a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The closure of public places and services on 30 May 2026 is a mark of honour, respect and patriotism to our fatherland,” the group said.

‘It’s illegal,’ Nigerian Army fumes

Reacting in a statement on Friday, Olabisi Ayeni, the spokesperson of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, described the directive to churches as “illegal.”

Mr Ayeni, a lieutenant colonel, said the Nigerian Army authorities sympathise with families who lost loved ones during the civil war and acknowledge their sacrifices in keeping Nigeria united.

The spokesperson stressed that the army “remembers with compassion the sacrifices of the fallen heroes which can never be forgotten,” but faulted the directive by MASSOB for churches to hold memorial services for war victims.

He explained that the Nigerian government has already established national occasions legally recognised in honour of the country’s fallen heroes.

Mr Ayeni, who doubles as the spokesperson for Operation Udo Ka of the Nigerian Army, listed the national occasions as the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the Nigerian Army Day Celebration, and Nigeria’s Independence Day.

“These solemn occasions provide lawful platforms for reflection, unity, and remembrance,” he said.

The spokesperson urged the separatist group to take advantage of the existing national occasions for such memorial services and remembrance.

“True honour lies in unity, peace, and lawful remembrance, not in illegal directives by some irredentists aimed at sowing division and causing panic in the region,” he said.

“The directive by MASSOB is therefore illegal, provocative, and must be disregarded by all.

‘We’ll not tolerate directives from MASSOB, IPOB’

Mr Ayeni vowed that the Nigerian Army would resist any illegal directive in the South-east from MASSOB or its sister separatist group, the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“Any gathering or activity outside the framework of lawful national commemorations is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” he said.

The spokesperson said the Nigerian Army was already aware that sympathisers of MASSOB and IPOB have resolved to issue the “illegal order to create chaos” in the South-east.

“Clerics, innocent citizens and youths are therefore strongly advised to stay away from such plans, which are designed to destabilise the peace enjoyed in the entire South-east,” he said.

He urged residents of the South-east and churches to go about their services and businesses without fear of intimidation.

“Any individual or group that disrupts public peace or religious activities will face the full weight of the law.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces, in collaboration with other security agencies, remain committed to safeguarding lives, property, and ensuring peace across the South-east,” he added.