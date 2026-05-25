The vice chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Grace Ogunleye, has been arrested for organising her own kidnapping.

The council chairman, Pius Dada, has condemned the development, describing it as disturbing and unacceptable.

Mr Dada, in a statement issued on Friday, said security authorities reportedly apprehended Mrs Ogunleye following investigations into the incident.

“The attention of the Executive Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government has been drawn to the unfortunate incident involving the Vice Chairman, who was reportedly involved in a self-kidnapping arrangement and subsequently apprehended by the relevant security authorities,” Mr Dada said.

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“This development is shocking, disturbing, and entirely unacceptable.”

The latest development comes days after reports emerged that Mrs Ogunleye had allegedly been abducted by suspected kidnappers along the Ipere–Iludun Ekiti road while returning to Ido-Ekiti after an official engagement in Ilejemeje.

At the time, local government authorities and residents expressed concern over rising insecurity in the area, especially following the earlier abduction of church worshippers in Eda Oniyo community within the same local government area.

According to earlier reports, Mrs Ogunleye’s vehicle was found abandoned by the roadside along the lonely Ipere–Iludun route, while her phone line was unreachable.

Confirming the earlier incident, the Director of Information and Civic Orientation in Ilejemeje Local Government, Falade Sunday, had said security agencies were working to rescue the vice chairman.

“The Vice Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government, Mrs Grace Ogunleye, has reportedly been kidnapped along Ipere–Iludun Ekiti road,” Mr Sunday had said.

“According to reports, her vehicle was later found abandoned while her whereabouts remain unknown.”

However, the narrative around the incident changed after allegations surfaced on social media claiming the abduction may have been staged.

A Facebook user identified as Festus Olanrewaju Ojo alleged that the vice chairman “arranged her own kidnap because she couldn’t deliver some promises made to a certain politician after money had exchanged hands.”

The post further claimed that the police had arrested Mrs Ogunleye.

Authorities have yet to officially disclose details of the investigation or confirm the specific allegations circulating online.

Mr Dada said the local government would not tolerate any form of criminality or misconduct that could bring the council’s image into disrepute.

“As a government committed to transparency, integrity, peace, and the protection of lives and property within our Local Government, we strongly condemn every form of criminality, deception, and misconduct capable of bringing the image of the government into disrepute,” he said.

The chairman added that nobody would be shielded from investigation or prosecution because of political office or status.

“We wish to assure the good people of Ilejemeje Local Government that no individual is above the law. The law must take its full course without interference, irrespective of status or political position,” he said.

He also commended security agencies for their professionalism and swift response to the matter.

“We commend the efforts of the security agencies for their professionalism, swift investigation, and commitment to upholding justice,” Mr Dada added.

The council chairman urged residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that could escalate tension in the community.

“We also urge members of the public to remain calm, law-abiding, and avoid spreading unverified information capable of creating unnecessary tension within the Local Government,” he said.

He maintained that the administration remained committed to good governance and preserving public trust in the local government system.

“Our administration remains focused on delivering good governance, maintaining public trust, and ensuring that the integrity of public office is protected at all times,” he added.