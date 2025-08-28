The Ondo State Police Command says it has uncovered a case of self-kidnapping involving a 42-year-old woman, Sanmori Taiwo, to extort money from her relatives abroad.

Olushola Ayanlade, the command’s spokesperson, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Akure, the state capital.

Mr Ayanlade, a deputy superintendent of police, explained that the incident happened between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on 23 August at her residence at Road 5, PowerLine, Ondo City.

The police spokesperson said that Mrs Taiwo deliberately isolated herself in a separate room in her residence after conspiring with her 62-year-old husband, Sanmori Joshua, a pastor to stage her own abduction.

He said the husband subsequently placed calls to the wife’s relatives using her mobile phone number, falsely claiming that she had been kidnapped by unknown gunmen who were demanding the sum of 10 million Naira as ransom.

“Suspicious of the claims, one of the relatives, Mr Fasegha O. Joseph, through a written petition, reported the matter to the Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, who directed the command’s Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad (SAKS).

“Acting swiftly on the report, an investigation team from the command’s anti-kidnapping squad supported by Enu-Owa Division in Ondo City proceeded to the Sanmori’s residence in Ondo Town, where Mrs Taiwo was found.

“She falsely claimed to have just been released by kidnappers after a ransom of Five million naira was allegedly paid.

“Upon further interrogation at the command, Mrs Taiwo confessed that the abduction was staged as a self-kidnapping scheme, masterminded to extort money from her relatives abroad under the pretence of securing her release.

“She further admitted that her motive was to settle debts and provide for her personal needs,” Mr Ayanlade said.

He said Mrs Taiwo and her husband were under investigation, with appropriate legal action to follow.

“We will diligently unravel all forms of criminality, whether real or staged, in order to preserve peace, protect lives, and safeguard the integrity of communities within the state,” he said.

(NAN)