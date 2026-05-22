REJOINDER – The attention of the management of our rice milling company has been drawn to reports circulating in sections of the media regarding the sealing of our facility by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) over alleged environmental violations.

While we recognise the statutory responsibility of NESREA as a regulatory body, we strongly reject attempts to portray our company as an irresponsible organisation that deliberately disregards environmental standards or public wellbeing.

For years, our company has operated within the provisions of Nigerian laws and has remained one of the major contributors to economic development, food production, and employment generation in Kano State and across Nigeria. It is therefore unfair and misleading to create public impressions capable of undermining the integrity and reputation of a company that has consistently contributed positively to society.

We acknowledge concerns raised regarding dust emissions around the facility. However, management had already commenced practical and technical measures aimed at improving environmental control systems and upgrading operational processes before the recent enforcement action.

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It is important to clearly state that at no time did the company ignore regulatory engagement or refuse cooperation with relevant authorities. We have consistently maintained communication with regulators and demonstrated readiness to comply with every lawful requirement. Some of the technical adjustments and installations demanded require careful procurement procedures, specialised expertise and reasonable implementation timelines.

We also reject any insinuation that the company intentionally endangered the health or safety of residents within the host community. The wellbeing of surrounding communities remains a priority to our organisation and we have continuously taken steps to minimise operational impact while maintaining industrial productivity.

Furthermore, we urge the public and sections of the media to avoid sensationalism, exaggeration and the spread of incomplete information capable of creating unnecessary panic or damaging investor confidence.

Regulatory matters of this nature should be handled with fairness, professionalism and balance.

The company remains fully committed to lawful operations, environmental responsibility and constructive engagement with all relevant stakeholders. Necessary corrective measures are being intensified and management is confident that all outstanding concerns will be addressed in line with applicable environmental standards.

We assure our partners, customers, employees and host communities that the company remains stable, responsible and committed to sustaining its contribution to economic growth and food security.

Signed:by

MANAGEMENT