Faisal Shuaibu, former chief of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has clinched the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Nasarawa West senatorial district.

Musa Shuaibu-Mohammed, chairman of the APC Senatorial Primary Election Committee in Nasarawa State, announced the result on Wednesday in Keffi Local Government Area.

He said that Mr Shuaibu secured the party’s ticket unopposed with 98,614 affirmative votes from members across the five local government areas of the senatorial district.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the councils are Karu, Keffi, Kokona, Nasarawa, and Toto.

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Mr Shuaibu-Mohammed said the candidate has satisfied the requirements of the APC constitution and guidelines, by scoring the highest number of votes affirmed by all members of the APC across the senatorial district.

”(He) is declared winner of the election and returned as the party’s senatorial candidate for Nasarawa West in the 2027 election,” he said.

He appreciated party members for their peaceful conduct and commended returning agents across the senatorial district for ensuring a smooth process.

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“We are grateful for the cooperation and concern they have shown to our party. I use this medium again to express our profound appreciation for the peaceful conduct of all stakeholders.

“We are confident that APC is on ground and will win all our elections come 2027,” he said.

(NAN)