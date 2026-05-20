The Nigerian government has commenced the payment of outstanding 2025 allowances to Nigerian students studying abroad under the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Scholarship programme.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had remitted approved funds to Nigerian embassies and missions for onward disbursement to beneficiaries in partner countries.

Last year, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced the discontinuation of the BEA scholarship.

Mr Alausa said the government would no longer approve new scholars for the programme, but noted existing scholars will be allowed to complete their studies while receiving government stipends.

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He said the policy is aimed at consolidating national investment in domestic tertiary institutions and managing limited public funds.

Meanwhile, scholars under the programme have protested since last year, accusing the government of failing to pay their allowances.

The scholars, under the Union of Nigerian Bilateral Education Agreement Scholars (UNBEAS), said they are owed four-month stipends from 2023.

The statement said the scholars are owed stipends for the period from September to December 2023. The scholars receive a monthly stipend of $500.

For 2024, the scholars said they received $220 stipends instead of $500 without prior notification or justification.

Payment released

In the statement, Mr Alausa said the released funds represented 50 per cent of the approved outstanding obligations for 2025.

He added that there are ongoing efforts to pay the balance.

“The funds have already reached embassy accounts, and affected missions are expected to begin immediate payments to beneficiaries. Scholars are advised to monitor their accounts as payments begin to reflect,” the minister said.

Mr Alausa described the development as evidence of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare and academic success of Nigerian students abroad under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The government also reaffirmed its commitment to fulfilling obligations to Nigerian scholars and sustaining policies that promote quality education and human capital development.