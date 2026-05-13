Amnesty International has alleged that at least 100 civilians were killed when Nigerian military jets bombed a weekly market in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Sunday.

However, the military has disputed the claims of heavy civilian casualties, but said it was investigating the claims.

The rights group said the airstrike struck Tumfa market at about 2 p.m. after military aircraft were reportedly seen hovering over the area earlier in the day. Witnesses told Amnesty that many of the victims were women and girls trading at the market.

Dozens of injured persons were taken to hospitals in Zurmi and Shinkafi, while others were referred to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau.

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Disputed death toll

Local accounts of the casualties vary.

A community leader told international media that at least 72 people were killed, with some bodies “blown beyond recognition.” Other residents estimated the death toll could exceed 100. A Red Cross official in Zamfara also confirmed the strike and reported multiple civilian deaths.

Military’s response

The Nigerian military confirmed conducting an operation in the Tumfa area but strongly disputed claims of mass civilian casualties.

A defence spokesperson described the location as a known hideout and gathering point for armed bandits, maintaining that the strike was intelligence-led. The military said there was no verifiable evidence supporting the reported civilian toll and added that the allegations were under investigation.

Zamfara remains a major hotspot for banditry, including kidnapping, cattle rustling, and attacks on rural communities. Remote markets and economic centres are sometimes infiltrated or controlled by criminal groups, complicating military operations.

Pattern of civilian harm allegations

The incident is the second reported deadly airstrike on a market in northern Nigeria within a month.

In April 2026, a similar strike in Jilli on the Borno-Yobe border allegedly killed scores of civilians. Previous military operations in Zamfara have also sparked disputes over civilian or vigilante deaths, raising recurring concerns about intelligence accuracy, target verification, and civilian protection.

Calls for investigation

Amnesty International has called for an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the strike, accountability for any violations, and a review of military tactics in populated areas.

The organisation also stressed the need for improved transparency and measures to prevent future civilian casualties.

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PREMIUM TIMES contacted the Defence Headquarters and the Nigerian Air Force for additional comments, but had not received further responses as of press time.

Broader implications

Although military operations have recorded successes against armed groups in northwestern Nigeria, repeated reports of civilian casualties continue to generate public concern over operational precision and accountability.

The Tumfa incident underscores the complexities of fighting armed groups that often operate within civilian environments, while reinforcing calls from rights advocates and stakeholders for stronger safeguards to minimise civilian harm.