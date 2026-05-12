As the tempo of political activities increases in Kaduna State ahead of the 2027 general elections, an internal crisis is simmering in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, with aspirants refusing to step down for others in behind-the-scenes negotiations for consensus candidates.

The tension is particularly pronounced in Kaduna Central Senatorial District, where prominent APC figures are locked in a fierce battle for the party’s senatorial ticket.

Three politicians are fighting over the APC senatorial ticket in the district.

They are former senator Shehu Sani, former Speaker of the state House of Assembly Yusuf Zailani, and northern activist-turned-politician Shettima Yerima.

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What appears to be complicating the contest further is the widespread perception among supporters that each aspirant enjoys the backing of Governor Uba Sani.

Supporters are demanding that instead of their favoured aspirants stepping down for a consensus candidate, the party should hold a primary to determine who enjoys the widest grassroots support within the APC structure.

Shehu Sani’s political comeback

Mr Sani represented the district in the Senate between 2015 and 2019 under the APC before quitting the party following political disagreements with former governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Known for his outspoken advocacy for the poor and his criticism of government policies, Mr Sani remains politically relevant despite spending years outside elective office.

Since Governor Uba Sani assumed office in 2023, Mr Sani’s relationship with the state government has improved, fueling speculations that he enjoys strong support within the current political establishment.

Analysts believe his return to mainstream APC politics has added momentum to the Kaduna Central contest while simultaneously deepening internal competition within the party.

Yusuf Zailani banks on grassroots structure

Mr Zailani is widely regarded as one of the most experienced politicians in Kaduna State, particularly in the Igabi Local Government Area, where he built a formidable political base over the years.

He served multiple terms in the Kaduna State Assembly before becoming the Speaker. Supporters often point to his long-standing relationship with constituents and his developmental interventions across communities as evidence of his political strength.

His loyalists insist he possesses the experience, structure, and grassroots network needed to clinch the APC ticket.

Shettima Yerima enters the race

Mr Yerima is better known for his activism around northern interests and regional advocacy through several socio-political platforms.

Though not traditionally associated with elective politics, he commands significant following in conservative northern political circles and youth groups.

Political observers believe his entry into the race has further complicated the APC’s calculations in Kaduna Central, particularly because of his appeal among different ideological blocs within the North.

Aminu Zariya’s quiet withdrawal sparks speculation

Earlier in the political season, the name of Aminu Zariya was also linked to the Kaduna Central senatorial race.

However, discussions around his ambition gradually faded, leading to speculations that he had withdrawn from the contest.

Some of his supporters confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES Hausa that he has stepped aside, although they declined to provide reasons for the decision.

Political commentators believe perceived support for Mr Sani from influential figures within the state government may have contributed to Mr Zariya’s decision to back out.

House of Representatives race also heating up

The internal rivalry is not limited to the senatorial contest.

In the race for the House of Representatives seat, a fierce battle is reportedly brewing between AbdulAzeez Kaka and Samaila Suleiman.

Samaila Suleiman previously represented the constituency in the National Assembly before losing the seat in 2023 to Bello El-Rufai under the APC platform.

Mr El-Rufai, son of former governor Nasir El-Rufai, recently aligned with the ADC following indications that the APC may not offer him its ticket.

Despite his defection, Bello El-Rufai is still believed to command considerable support among young voters and loyalists of his father across Kaduna State.

Meanwhile, both AbdulAzeez Kaka and Samaila Suleiman are said to have ruled out stepping down for each other, setting the stage for another potentially divisive primary election.

Fear of post-primary fallout

Beyond Kaduna Central, similar internal tensions are reportedly playing out in several local government areas across the state, with party loyalists increasingly divided over aspirants.

Political analysts warn that unless the APC leadership in Kaduna reconciles the factions before the primaries, the party could face major internal fractures capable of reducing its electoral strength ahead of the general elections.

Many observers believe the biggest challenge for Governor Sani will be managing competing ambitions without alienating influential stakeholders within the party.

Under APC rules, if the consensus option fails, direct primaries would be held to nominate candidates.

The outcome of those primaries may ultimately determine whether the APC enters the 2027 elections as a united political force or a deeply divided party.