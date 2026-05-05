Islamic clerics in Mani and Bindawa local government areas of Katsina State have urged residents not to vote for Jamilu Abdu – Mani, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the House of Representatives 2027 election in the area.

Mrs Abdu – Mani, the incumbent special adviser to the governor on girl child education and child development, emerged as the consensus candidate for the Mani/Bindawa Federal constituency at a meeting where the incumbent lawmaker, Ahmad Yusuf, and other aspirants lost out.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Ahmad Saleh had earlier emerged as the consensus candidate, but stakeholders were later made to sit and revisit the process after the other aspirants opposed his adoption.

The party in the state had decided to choose its flagbearers for the 2027 general elections by consensus. The party formed a high-profile committee headed by a former governor, Aminu Masari, assisted by three deputies serving as senatorial district heads: Ibrahim Ida (Central), Ibrahim Jukamshi (South), and Ahmad Dangiwa (North).

Last Friday, two Islamic clerics in the state expressed dismay over the emergence of Mrs Abdu-Mani and called on constituents not to vote for her.

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‘As always, when there is an issue like this, we always have a way of settling it. The Prophet, in an authentic Hadith, cautioned us against handing leadership affairs to women. Why do we, people of this constituency, want to deviate from our religious teachings? It’s against our teachings,’ Abu Abdullahi, an Islamic cleric, said during one of his teaching sessions at Lowcost Mosque in Katsina.

Another cleric in Bindawa town, Usman Salisu, drew the attention of the local government chairman and other stakeholders to the development.

He called on them to protest the selection of Mrs Abdu-Mani, saying it is contrary to Islamic provisions.

“We have heard rumour that a party has opted for a woman as its flagbearer in the next election. We are respectfully calling on the chairman of Bindawa local government and other stakeholders to challenge this decision, even if it will cost them their positions, because the Prophet said any society that appoints a woman as a leader is doomed,’ the cleric said in his Jumu’at sermon.

Islam permits women to hold leadership roles – Hisba commander

PREMIUM TIMES reports that women aspirants in the state met with Governor Dikko Radda in April to request reserved tickets in the APC. During the meeting, several stakeholders spoke, including the State Hisbah Commander, Abu Ammar.

In his remarks, the Islamic cleric explained that Islam doesn’t stop women from assuming positions of leadership.

However, he said women should only take positions that align with the moral and community values of their society.

“Islam recognises and permits women to take on leadership roles, provided such responsibilities align with moral and community values,” he had said.

While women have held appointive positions in Katsina State over the years, it has been difficult for them to win elections, as the top parties are reluctant to nominate women as candidates for general elections.

However, there were a few instances where women were fielded.

In 1991, Mariya Abdullahi won the election to represent Bakori/Danja federal constituency in the short-lived Third Republic (1992-1993).

In 2011, Hadiza Bala, a special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on policy coordination, was the flagbearer for the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) for the Musawa/Matazu federal constituency. She lost the general election to her opponent from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mani, Bakori, Dutsin Ma and Kurfi had at different times had women as local government chairpersons in the state.