Nigeria’s foremost accountability journalism platform, PREMIUM TIMES, will hold its combined 3rd and 4th annual staff award ceremony this weekend. The event will celebrate outstanding reporters, editors and other staff members who have distinguished themselves over the past two years.

The ceremony, covering the 2024 and 2025 editorial cycles, recognises staff members who have kept the publication at the forefront of investigative and public interest journalism in Nigeria.

The two-day event kicks off on Friday with an in-house gathering strictly for staff members at the Premium Times headquarters in Abuja. The main highlight of the weekend, however, is the award night scheduled for Saturday evening at BON Hotel Octagon, located on Plot 76, Sector Centre A, Jahi of Abuja.

The PREMIUM TIMES management described the occasion as far more than a routine corporate celebration. “It is a moment to honour excellence, recognise outstanding contributions, and celebrate the remarkable spirit that drives us forward,” a statement from the management said.

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Speaking to staff in an editorial meeting last week, Managing Editor Idris Akinbajo said the award night represented another opportunity to “express sincere gratitude to the team” for the valuable work they had collectively delivered across the two years.

Several award categories are expected to be presented on Saturday, with the highlights being the Reporter of the Year for 2024 and 2025, as well as the Story of the Year for each of those two years.

The Editor of the Year for the two years will also be announced, alongside the Digital Strategist of the Year, and the Business Development Staffer of the Year, reflecting Premium Times’ growing investment in its digital operations and online audience engagement.

Winners across all categories will go home with cash prizes and commemorative plaques in recognition of their work.

PREMIUM TIMES, founded in 2011, has established itself as one of Nigeria’s most trusted and widely read digital news platforms, known particularly for its commitment to investigative journalism.

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